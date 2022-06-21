'Way too close to home:" Neighbor expresses shock over shooting ruled a homicide

Jun. 21—SPRING BROOK TWP. — The shooting of a 17-year-old Thornhurst Twp. boy early Saturday was ruled a homicide, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said Monday.

A medical examiner determined that Joseph Roberson died of a single gunshot wound to the head. The gun was fired by another person, Rowland said. State police responded about midnight Saturday to 71 Bowens Road, Spring Brook Twp., where the shooting took place, a police news release said.

Roberson died at 4:07 p.m. Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

By Monday, someone set up a small memorial of flowers and a photo on the side of the road.

Down the road, Donald Edwards woke up before dawn Saturday for work. As he pulled out of the driveway by about 4:30 a.m., he saw state police seemed to have the road blocked near 71 Bowens Road. Edwards did not know what to make of it. Later, news reports there had been a shooting gave him a "shock," he said.

State police investigators canvassing the area stopped by his home to ask if he heard or saw anything, but he said he did not have much to offer.

"It's way too close to home," Edwards said. "And very disturbing."

District Attorney Mark Powell would only say the investigation is ongoing.

"The shooting is being actively investigated and anyone with any information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police," Powell said in a text. The state police number is 570-963-3156.

Efforts to reach a state police spokesman were unsuccessful.

A man who answered the phone at the Bowens Road residence declined to comment, then hung up.

The North Pocono School District, where Roberson attended classes, posted information about the shooting on its website.

"It is with a heavy heart we share the devastating news that North Pocono has experienced a loss," the post said. "One of our high school students tragically passed away."

The district said counselors would be available at North Pocono High School to help students upset by the shooting on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The district said parents who think their children need help may call 570-842-7606.

"On behalf of the North Pocono family, we extend our sincere condolences to all those grieving," the district said.

JOSEPH KOHUT, staff writer, contributed to this report.

