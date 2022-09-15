'It's way too early': Interim Phoenix police chief doesn't rule out pursuing job full-time

Incoming Phoenix police Chief Michael Sullivan, who was hired to lead the department temporarily, hasn't ruled out the possibility of pursuing the position full time as he vowed to carry out reform efforts and strengthen community relations.

Sullivan was selected by City Manager Jeff Barton in late July, nearly three months after former Chief Jeri Williams announced her plans to retire this year. Williams has been a police officer for 33 years, nearly six of which she served as the Phoenix Police Department's first woman chief.

Her retirement comes at a time when the police department has been plagued with controversy, leading to a far-reaching inquiry by the Justice Department into claims of abuse, excessive use of force and discrimination by Phoenix police officers.

Sullivan's contract was unanimously approved by Phoenix City Council two weeks ago, employing him for at least one year with an option to extend for up to two years. His salary was set at $232,000 a year.

Barton previously said he picked Sullivan to guide the Police Department through its investigation by DOJ, highlighting Sullivan's previous experience with managing the aftermath of a separate but similar investigation into the Baltimore Police Department.

In the meantime, city officials said they would launch a nationwide search for a permanent chief — a process Barton previously said would include community involvement. Sullivan told The Arizona Republic on Wednesday "it's way too early to even consider" applying for the full-time gig himself, but also didn't rule out the idea. His first day on the job was Monday.

"I'm focused on the next week till the end of the year and really laser-focused on what we need to get done, there's a lot of work to be done between now and then," he said. "When that time comes, I'll have a discussion with my family and decide what's best for me but really what's best for the city of Phoenix."

'We're going to drive reform'

For the first time in his new role, Sullivan sat through one-on-one media interviews Wednesday, allowing each 10 minutes to ask questions.

The interviews were held in the Police Department's media room, which was darkened with blackout curtains aside from two chairs under bright studio lights. Members of the Police Department's Public Affairs Bureau sat in on the interviews while each news organization that signed up waited outside the room's locked doors.

He told The Republic that he expects to do more listening and learning than talking during his first 100 days as chief, but wants to create a plan to address increasing violent crime in Phoenix. Violent crime in Phoenix increased by nearly 3% in the first and second quarters of the year when compared to 2021, statistics from the city of Phoenix showed.

Sullivan's also already had discussions with the Department of Justice about its ongoing investigation into Phoenix police, though he didn't provide any specifics.

"I look forward to this being a collaborative experience ... it's challenging as they go through their investigation but we're going to be partners in it," he said of the DOJ. "And we're going to drive reform, regardless of what this investigation finds and where it goes at the end of this investigation."

He also pledged to strengthen the Police Department's relationship with the community, including any groups that are critical of the agency.

Sullivan's worked more than 25 years in law enforcement

Sullivan began his career in 1994 with the Louisville Metro Police Department, where he worked for more than 20 years and rose through the ranks to eventually become deputy chief in 2016, according to the Courier-Journal. There, he oversaw the administrative, support and patrol bureaus, the special investigations division and the Police Department's media and public relations office, the Courier-Journal reported.

He left the department in 2019 to become a deputy commissioner at the Baltimore Police Department, overseeing its operations bureau. Nine months later, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers who were carrying out a no-knock search warrant at her home in the middle of the night. Then, the Justice Department about a year later announced it would investigate the agency.

The Republic has not found any indication that Sullivan had any familiarity with the officers involved in the Taylor shooting, but is still awaiting records from Louisville police.

By June 2021, Sullivan took the helm of the Baltimore Police Department's Compliance Bureau, which was tasked with carrying out reforms laid out under a consent decree that was born out of the agency's own 2015 investigation by the Justice Department.

That role was a factor in his selection for the Phoenix job.

“In the search for an interim police chief, it was my priority to identify a leader with the qualifications to guide the department through the DOJ investigation and propel the department forward,” Barton previously stated in a news release.

“Sullivan brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the table, and he has led police reform efforts for major cities," Barton continued. "His experience working in collaboration with communities, the DOJ, federal court and more gives me confidence he has the experience necessary to step into the interim Phoenix police chief role during this important time.”

'This is our victory': activist group celebrates Williams' departure

While Williams' official last day on the job remains unknown as she helps with the police department's transition to new leadership, at least one activist group was celebrating her impending departure.

More than a dozen members of Mass Liberation Arizona gathered outside Phoenix police headquarters on Monday to bid Williams farewell with band performances of NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" and Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

Lead organizer Patricia Pagliuca at the gathering highlighted some of the scandals to occur at the Police Department under Williams' leadership, including its failed attempt to charge a group of protesters in 2020 as a gang.

She also noted recent reports by ABC15's Dave Biscobing about executive members of the Phoenix Police Department, including Williams, using an encrypted phone app to secretly send and receive messages.

"Chief Williams and city officials would like us to believe that Williams is retiring early to pursue passions...Chief Williams is lying about her reasons for retirement," Pagliuca said. "She is retiring because Mass Liberation Arizona and other community organizations and community members forced her out of her position."

"She chose to retire to avoid her inevitable removal from the department but make no mistake: Retirement will not absolve her from her accountability of these actions and her inactions," she continued. "Today we are celebrating the win of removing Jeri Williams from office as police chief. This is our victory."

The group's position is that Sullivan was hired to continue covering up corruption within the department, pointing to his previous experience working for other controversial police departments as an example of what's to come.

"Today Michael Sullivan takes over the role of police chief and Jeri Williams will attempt to sneak out the backdoor. We're here to make a clear statement that we will not allow it to happen," said Bruce Franks, Jr., another leader of the group and one of the 2020 protesters targeted by Phoenix police. "The city of Phoenix bringing in Michael Sullivan, a career coverup artist, to the department is a political stunt. It's not lost on us."

Mass Liberation Arizona is one of several activist groups that have declined to work with the Department of Justice on its investigation into Phoenix police until it agrees to a list of demands. Among the demands are adding the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to its investigation and ensuring the outcome reduces the size and scope of the Police Department.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio in July congratulated Sullivan in a news release, stating he was hopeful in his leadership for the Police Department.

"I appreciate that (incoming Phoenix police Chief Michael Sullivan) had DOJ experience and can steer our department through the ongoing investigation," DiCiccio wrote. "As I have said before, I welcome another set of eyes to see what we already know: that we have a department staffed by dedicated individuals who go to great lengths to protect our community and do so honorably and fairly."

Now that he's settling in, Sullivan in the upcoming months will have to steer the department through pressures from all sides. Those range from supportive city leaders such as DiCiccio and residents supportive of the department to those who distrust traditional policing.

Along the way he's charged with keeping more than 2,000 rank-and-file officers, and their unions, loyal and supportive of his reforms, while also keeping Justice Department investigators satisfied with his progress.

"I'll be out and be accessible," Sullivan said. "Communication is key to what we're doing in this Police Department and building trust."

Reach criminal justice reporter at chelsea.curtis@arizonarepublic.com or at 480-262-1061. Follow her on Twitter @curtis_chels.

