Miami’s most glamorous couple is done. Here’s what we know

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read
We’ll never get to see Jennifer Lopez’s fourth wedding dress, after all.

The superstar entertainer and her fiance, onetime baseball star Alex Rodriguez, have called it quits, Page Six first reported.

A source exclusively told the media outlet the issue was allegedly infidelity, as in many of Rodriguez’s past relationships.

Rumors had been floating around for a while that A-Rod had a little something-something going on with “Southern Charm’s” Madison LeCroy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madison LeCroy (@madison.lecroy)

On Wednesday, a bombshell: LeCroy’s co-star Shep Rose told Us Weekly that Rodriguez made her sign an NDA about their DMs, aka direct messages. Apparently, these two never met but had some kind of online relationship and J.Lo may not have appreciated that.

“I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Rose told the outlet. “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people…your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff.”

Jose Canseco says ARod is cheating on JLo with his ex. Is he serious?

We really thought the power couple was going to make it. They were doing the whole blended family thing like champs and it’s apparent the kids all get along swimmingly (we saw the pool pics).

Blended family alert: J.Lo shares snap at the pool with A-Rod, kids

The power couple’s love story played out right here for us in Miami. They were more or less inseparable, constantly working out together (even during the pandemic), shopping for expensive trinkets, traveling on private jets and hanging at his bachelor pad in Coral Gables.

But if we know J.Lo like we know J.Lo, she’ll bounce back just fine. The 51-year-old is currently shooting her latest movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” in the Dominican Republic, where A-Rod’s family is from, ironically.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

As for the former New York Yankee slugger? His latest Instagram post puts him on a yacht in his hometown of Miami. The 45-year-old did not address his current relationship status, just posted a pic and silly caption, that he was taking a “sail-fie.”

Seems as if he is moving right along.

Burning question: What will become of that sweet Star Island mansion they bought last summer?

Maybe a Trump will want to snatch it up.

Miami Herald staff writer Pierre Taylor contributed to this report.

