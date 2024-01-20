Waycaster's banking, community background are parallel to personality

Jan. 20—The environment that has made Northeast Mississippi into the community it has become is strongly reflected in the area's banking brands. Nowhere is that more clearly confirmed than at Renasant.

Headquartered in Tupelo, the regional bank has grown from a small institution launched in 1904 to a massive $17.2 billion in assets with 195 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and both North and South Carolina today.

At the helm is Mitch Waycaster, the company's CEO. He is a native of the Brewer community in southern Lee County.

What he learned at home shaped his character. What he found replicated at the bank shaped his career. Together, the qualities of integrity, loyalty and hard work, along with trust, respect and understanding, molded him into who he became and are now exemplified in the leadership he returns.

As a 20-year-old college student, Waycaster was between majors. He hit upon banking as a possible source of work experience when he learned the bank would help pay for an employee's education, provided they were studying business and finance. He joined account services in January 1979 and committed to give that a try for one semester. Needless to say, the decision stuck. Through the 45 years between then and now, he's worked in or supervised just about every area of the company.

What he found at the bank from the very start was a culture of shared values and beliefs that fit with who he was. He had role models there to follow as he grew into the person he became.

"It's a stretch to say I planned to be a banker," he said. "I initially planned to finish my education and receive valuable work experience, but I found a place, people and culture with which I was well-aligned."

Today, he heads the corporation, leading others through the same traits that first guided him.

"At Renasant, our greatest asset has always been our employees," Waycaster said. "Culture is the foundation of any company. It's the shared values and beliefs that bring and keep people together as one team. It begins internally and overflows externally and results in a customer experience that meets and exceeds expectations. We consistently seek to understand our customers' needs, and then seek to meet them as one team."

It's that team approach, he says, that lets a bank that began as a small, community business retain the same personal harmony with its customers today.

"We have six core behaviors that we, as a team, employ daily across our markets and business lines," Waycaster said.

The behaviors include:

—Being an advocate for each other, which overflows to customer service and community relations.

—Being a continuous learner, contributing to personal growth.

—Being intentional, to have a clear picture of what they're doing and why.

—Being responsible, to take ownership, be personally accountable and learn from mistakes.

—Being a leader, to build a climate of enthusiasm, trust and respect for everyone.

—Being exceptional, going above and beyond with every interaction, which is reflected in an exceptional customer experience.

These characteristics match well with the upbringing Waycaster received in the Brewer community, characteristics still reflected and taught there and in many other places across our region. Both in a community-raising and a successful bank's operation, there are several traits Waycaster says consistently carry over.

"First, there's the understanding that absolute integrity is critical for success," he said. "Without it, nothing else matters. I also learned the value of building relationships and serving others, being responsible by meeting and exceeding expectations, paying attention to details and going beyond what's expected.

"Banking and financial services are about serving others and building long term relationships. Trust and respect are critical to a successful corporate culture. When you bring a strong work ethic and a selfless attitude to work or to life with you every day, you're putting yourself in position to succeed."

In many ways, those same community values, coupled with this area's engaged community enthusiasm, are reflected in Northeast Mississippi's broader banking community. The area is home to many successful banking brands, all with foundations in the core principles that make the area tick.

"Community development precedes economic development, and both require a consistent commitment over time by everyone involved," Waycaster said. "Local financial institutions and their teams have been a consistent contributor to our community's success, both past and present, and are vital to our continued success. The Tupelo story is a true model of how a consistent commitment is a win for all constituents, including financial institutions."

Continuous learning has been one of Waycaster's lifelong traits. At 65, he remains as open to new ideas and to broadened experiences as ever.

"The longer I live, the more I learn," he said "The more I learn, the more I realize the less I know. Learning is a continuous process."

That continued learning, modeled from the top, is indispensable to the company's continued success.

"Our focus is on organic growth and building a core community bank in every market in which we do business," he said, noting their organic growth promotes the growth of partnerships, which lead to opportunities to open branches in communities new to the bank, a practice destined to keep the company on the grow.

"We will remain keenly focused as one team on an exceptional customer service experience," he said.

A lifetime's learning and community coaching wouldn't have it any other way.

Kevin is the weekend edition editor for the Daily Journal. Contact him at kevin.tate@journalinc.com.