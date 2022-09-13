Waycross bank robbery leads to kidnapping and a standoff with local law enforcement

Reports from the Waycross Police Department state that on September 9 at approximately 9:30 a.m., WPD responded to the bank on Memorial Drive in reference to an armed robbery.

Information the officers were able to obtain indicated that an individual wearing a mask entered the bank and began making threats and demanding money.

After the masked subject was given cash, they fled the scene and got into a vehicle that was waiting nearby. The vehicle proceeded to flee north on Memorial Drive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

WPD discovered the vehicle a short time later and was able to arrest 45 year old Steven Hamm of Waycross.

WPD reports that at 1 p.m., the second suspect, identified as 33 year old Matthew McCloskey of Brooklyn, New York, was tracked down to a Waycross area hotel. As WPD negotiated with McCloskey, he proceeded to barricade his hotel door.

Reports from the Waycross Police Department state that McCloskey attacked the female that was in his hotel room and held her hostage at knife point. WPD was able to make a forced entry and disarm McCloskey after a brief struggle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Both suspects will be charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. McCloskey will additionally be charged with kidnapping as well as false imprisonment.

WPD states that this is still an active investigation and will be updated when more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.