Wayfair in 3 Charts

You've probably seen those Wayfair (NYSE: W) commercials on TV. The company is spending a lot on those ads, which has taken a bite out of Wayfair's profitability. However, those ads have translated to a fast-growing business that is quickly gaining share of the massive $600 billion home goods market.

We're going to look at three charts that provide an overview of Wayfair's business performance, and why management is not concerned about the company's lack of profitability right now.

There's a world of opportunity out there

The knock against Wayfair is that it hasn't reported a profit. It's not that the company can't earn a profit, but management has made the decision to sacrifice profit in the short term to build the foundation for long-term dominance in the home goods market. The consistency in Wayfair's top-line growth quarter after quarter suggests that management is right to forgo profitability at this early stage of the company's growth.

A bar chart showing Wayfair's quarterly revenue growth rate for each quarter going back to Q1 2016. More

After the company reported near triple-digit growth rates a few years ago, there was a steep deceleration in 2016. Since then, Wayfair has settled into a consistent growth rate of 40%-plus over the last two years.

Management estimates its total addressable market at about $600 billion, which currently consists of mostly brick-and-mortar spending. However, e-commerce growth in the U.S. is far outpacing retail overall, and spending in the home goods category is rapidly shifting online. Wayfair believes it is positioned to capture a sizable share of spending for home goods based on its vast selection, customer service, apps and technology, and shipping operations that allow for fast delivery while reducing damage during transit.

Not a typical retailer

Wayfair is investing heavily in its CastleGate warehouses and delivery network, which is one reason why the company hasn't reported a profit. The company can deliver small parcels within one or two days and large items within a week. The company claims that its shipping speed is about twice as fast as other home goods retailers.

Even though Wayfair offers one of the largest online selections of home goods, it's eye-opening how little inventory the company carries on its books. In the third quarter, Wayfair generated $1.7 billion in revenue while ending the quarter with only $35.7 million in inventory. Take a look at this chart that compares Wayfair's inventory turnover (which measures the number of times the company moves merchandise over a period) to other retailers that sell home goods: