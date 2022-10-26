Wayfair rug deals are back in time for Black Friday—shop today's Way Day sale now

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Bring some chic touches to your home floors with these Wayfair rug deals available now.
Bring some chic touches to your home floors with these Wayfair rug deals available now.

Wayfair's seminal Way Day sale event is officially live today, October 26. During the October sale, shoppers can score major savings on hundreds of home essentials well before the Black Friday rush. If you are looking for a more fashionable floor, Wayfair has some of the best rug deals to bring that finishing touch to any room inside (and outside) your home.

Wayfair rug deals

Way Day 2022, the biggest Wayfair sale of the year, is back for another round of huge price cuts on must-have rugs. Looking for a large rug for your bedroom or home office? Shop top-rated area rugs marked down by hundreds of dollars. Meanwhile, prep for backyard hangouts with a new outdoor rug for up to 60% off. Keep scrolling for all the best Way Day 2022 rug deals.

Wayfair area rug deals

These area rug deals available on Wayfair can make any room in your home stand out.
These area rug deals available on Wayfair can make any room in your home stand out.

Wayfair bathroom rug deals

Step in and out of your bathroom with comfort by shopping these Wayfair bath rug deals.
Step in and out of your bathroom with comfort by shopping these Wayfair bath rug deals.

Wayfair outdoor rug deals

These outdoor rugs on sale at Wayfair help make any patio and deck feel truly cozy.
These outdoor rugs on sale at Wayfair help make any patio and deck feel truly cozy.

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year and it is having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, starts today, October 26 and runs through tomorrow, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, there are tons of home deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

►The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The second Way Day event starts today, October 26 and will run through tomorrow, October 27 this year.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

In years past, Way Day sales have lasted for just two days, and this year's second event is no exception. That means, you only have 48 hours to scoop the best savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration.

What are the best Way Day 2022 rug deals at Wayfair?

Right now, you can score tons of area rugs for under $75. Additionally, there are options for smaller rugs like bath mats and kitchen rugs for as low was $14.99. While you browse for rugs, be sure to double check the size and shape of the rug before buying it, as the lowest price is often marked for the smallest option.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 rug deals at Wayfair?

Yes! If you're a budget shopper or just looking for a good deal, Way Day 2022 is a great time to buy rugs at deep discounts. For savings up to 80% off, you can save your wallet hundreds of dollars on area rugs, hallway runners, bathroom mats and more during the two-day sale.

Shop Wayfair rug deals

