You can get up to 80% off furniture and more at this huge Wayfair sale

It's fun to look for ways to make your home truly unique. Whether it's updating your outdoor patio or sprucing up your kitchen décor, new furniture can help make your pad feel more inviting. This week, Wayfair is running a massive sale that lets you save big on new furnishings and more—and help those less fortunate at the same time.

Through Monday, August 9, Wayfair is hosting its Save Big, Give Back sale with hundreds of home items on sale for up to 83% off. Not only can you save big on everything from living room furniture to mattresses, but Wayfair will donate 10% of profits from the sale to Community Solutions, a nonprofit organization that's working to end homelessness throughout the U.S.

There are tons of top-rated items to look through in this sale and we've found five great picks with hefty savings. Check the ones that caught our eye.

The top 5 deals from the Wayfair Save Big, Give Back sale

Customers love this Gold Flamingo chaise lounge set for how easy it was to set up and comfortable to sit in.

