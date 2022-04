When is Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sale? Here's everything you need to know and the best deals you can already shop

Update your kitchen essentials, patio furniture and other home essentials with these Wayfair early Way Day deals.

Whether you're looking for a new couch for your living room, upgraded storage in the kitchen or new bedding for a better night's sleep, Wayfair is a great place to shop for home essentials. Soon, you'll be able to get all that and more for amazing discounts at Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale and we have the inside scoop.

Wayfair's annual sales event will be held on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 this year. Whether you want to transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, brighten up your interiors with some seasonal décor or whip up restaurant-quality meals at home with new kitchen appliances, these early Way Day 2022 Wayfair deals have all your shopping needs covered.

To help you find all the best savings this year, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Way Day 2022 and letting you in on all our favorite deals, too. Keep scrolling to snag all the best discounts already available and find out everything you need to know about the upcoming shopping event.

The best early Way Day 2022 deals to shop at Wayfair

Upgrade your outdoor setup with these patio furniture discounts.

These kitchen deals at Wayfair can bring some new style to your favorite meals.

Bring new comfort into your bedroom and bathroom with these Wayfair deals.

Whether you need a tray for your living room or a mirror for your entryway, these Wayfair deals can help you shop smart.

Save on TV stands, couches and more furniture at Wayfair right now.

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on the shopping extravaganza there are tons of already-live deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

Wayfair has just announced that it will host its two-day Way Day 2022 sales event on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28. In 2021, the shopping event was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

What are the best Way Day 2022 deals?

While Wayfair has yet to release details on specific Way Day 2022 deals, based on previous Way Day offerings, we expect to see a slew of sales across all categories. Right now, you can already shop early Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.

When Way Day 2022 officially kicks off, you'll be able to tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% anticipated on everything from counter-top appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Last year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal this spring.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

If you're in the market for home goods, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply want to add a few new statement pieces to our house, garden or kitchen, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a big budget.

