Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Has It All

For many, it's been a full year since the shift from in-office to at-home work was made — and, over these last 365 days, a boatload of chairs and desks have been ordered online. Based on the anonymous shopping data we tap into each month, the bestselling office furniture that consistently tops the shopping ranks comes from Wayfair. Since the mega-home retailer with constant sales and seemingly endless stock is a beast to digest, we took the liberty of sifting through its virtual aisles for the top-rated buys backed by real people who WFH with them. We also took the time to spotlight all of the bestsellers that are currently up to 80% off for Way Day, Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. Ahead, scroll through our list of Wayfair's most wanted office furniture — featuring pictures of the actual bestsellers situated inside happy reviewers' homes. Included you'll find the likes of award-winning swivel chairs to space-savvy desks and streamlined storage cabinets, each toting mass amounts of tried-and-true praise along with ratings that run well over 4-stars. If you're still searching for WFH support, then this customer-vetted list is IT. 33% Off Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task ChairR29 readers and Wayfair reviewers alike stan this bestselling office seat. Highlights include its cute-contemporary style, extremely comfortable seat cushion, and incredibly easy assembly. 4.7 out of 5 stars and 2,841 reviews"I recently accepted a work from home job, so I needed a comfortable chair to work 8 hour days and I must say I am EXTREMELY SATISFIED with this. This chair has to be the most comfortable chair I ever sat in! I don’t know what a cloud feels like but it feels like I am sitting on one with this haha. My mom even loves it because every chance she gets she will sit on it and she even fell asleep on it once. Worth the money!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairKelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair37% Off AllModern Wilbur DeskMade from a mix of manufactured and solid wood, this MCM-style workspace boasts over 1,000 5-star ratings with reviewers who deem it very sturdy, well made, smooth, and beautiful.4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,766 reviews"My sister purchased this desk about a year ago and loves it. So, when I had to work from home due to Covid-19, I purchased the same one. It’s super easy to assemble and well made. I love it. Perfect for what I need and much better than working from the dining room table." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairAllModern Wilbur Desk, $, available at WayfairSerta Leighton Task ChairAs a proud owner of this particular bestselling office chair, I can speak first-hand to its excellent quality (both body-support-wise and aesthetically speaking). Reviewers share my sentiments by describing this seat as comfortable enough to sit in four hours, beautiful, and very easy to put together.4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,667 reviews"Ordered this chair in blue in March when I started working from home. It is durable, stable, stylish, comfortable and I have not had a single backache since I starting using it. I do use a small lumbar pillow with it, but it's super comfy either way. Amazing chair at any price!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairSerta at Home Leighton Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair39% Off Ebern Design Aspatria DeskA small space desk for under $80? Sign us up. This sleek and clean-lined workspace is roomy enough for all of your office supplies with ample storage and open shelving to boot. 4.6 out of 5 stars and 916 reviews"Finally committed to a desk and couldn't be happier with this one from Ebern. I live in a studio so needed something on the smaller side that provided storage and enough room for a monitor (or two small ones). The desk sits perfectly under one of my windows. It's sturdy (never moves as I work) and has side shelving for needed storage. For reference, the monitor is a MSI 27' curved. Install was easy - only taking about 15-20 minutes. I'd recommend for anyone in need of a space-saver desk of good-high quality." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairEbern Designs Aspatria Desk, $, available at Wayfair43% Off Gold Flamingo Alexzander Reversible DeskReviewers fairly unanimously describe this solid-acrylic desk as sturdy and elegant with a premium quality that matched (if not exceeded) their purchase expectations. 4.7 out of 5 stars and 63 reviews"This is a great desk for a small space. It arrived in perfect condition, and fit right in to a corner of my living room where it functions perfectly as a work area without compromising my view or making my room look cluttered. I would recommend this desk." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairGold Flamingo Alexzander Reversible Desk, $, available at Wayfair14% Off Corrigan Studio Brister Swivel ChairA winner of R29's MVP Awards, this bestselling swivel chair is not just beloved for its wheel-less good looks and budget-friendly price tag but also for its excellent back (and cat-napping) support.4.6 out of 5 stars and 542 reviews"My favorite purchase of 2020! I was on the waitlist for this side chair and thank goodness I was relentless because this chair has totally elevated my home office and I can't wait to pair it with a better desk soon but my back has never been better." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairCorrigan Studio Brister 22.83" W Swivel Side Chair, $, available at Wayfair41% Off Beachcrest Home Cyra L-Shape DeskCrafted from manufactured wood in a spacious-yet-space-savvy L-shape frame, this top-rated desk is described as sturdy, easy to assemble, and more expensive-looking than its under-$300 price tag would suggest.4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,335 reviews"Love everything about this desk. The color and finish seem like a much higher-end product. The finish has an actual texture not paint that looks like texture. The assembly instructions were surprisingly clear and it is pretty sturdy." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairBeachcrest Home Cyra L-Shape Desk, $, available at Wayfair6% Off Andover Mills Suri Corner DeskMany reviewers have happily purchased this top-selling desk as a small-space solution and have not lived to regret it (whether it was for themselves or for their remote-learning kids). Its nifty corner design coupled with vibrant color options and bonus storage capabilities make for a top-bought trifecta. 4.6 out of 5 stars and 2,693 reviews"This desk is just what I needed for my small space. The quality is great and it looks nice. I put it together by myself in less than two hours. Assembly was easy enough and all the pieces and hardware fit together perfectly." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairAndover Mills Suri Corner Desk, $, available at Wayfair69% Off Three Posts Salina 2-Drawer Lateral Filing CabinetFiling cabinets can be surprisingly pricey, so finding a quality one on sale is a shopping score. Over 1,000 Wayfair reviewers have given this lateral two-drawer style a 5-star rating for its roomy storage capabilities and decor-blending aesthetic.4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,457 reviews"Beautiful piece of furniture! The color is exactly as shown in the photo. It has a nice feature that only one drawer can open at a time, so I like that! The drawers open and close smoothly and it was very easy to build! It looks beautiful in my office!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairThree Posts Salina 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet, $, available at Wayfair34% Off Wade Logan Colburn DeskThe best desk $100 bucks can buy — according to the 400+ reviewers who gave the thing 5 out of 5 stars. Highlights include its amply-sized workspace, sturdy frame, and minimalist-chic aesthetic.4.7 out of 5 stars and 632 reviews"Love this desk. Makes a beautiful office area! Update after having this desk for about six months and being forced to work from home — this is the PERFECT desk for a small space! Extremely easy to put together, looks great, sturdy, and the one thing I really love is that I can fit my extremely long legs underneath without them hitting the top of the desk. Worth every penny." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWade Logan Colburn Desk, $, available at Wayfair35% Off Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Task ChairWe have Kelly Clarkson to thank for this sunshine-hued office chair that's received such reviewer accolades as simply beautiful, elegant, super comfortable, easy to assemble, envy-inducing, and the list goes on.4.7 out of 5 stars and 4,219 reviews"This chair is gorgeous and super comfortable! As another reviewer said, it makes me WANT to work in my office. I put a small lumbar pillow on it to help support my lower back, just an idea if anyone else has lower back pain issues like me!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairKelly Clarkson Home Louise Task Chair, $, available at WayfairZipcode Design Gigi 2-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing CabinetA more affordable yet still top-rated filing cabinet does exist! This under-$100, no-frills style is backed by reviewers for its super easy assembly, small-space savviness, minimalist aesthetic, and impossible-to-beat price.4.5 out of 5 stars and 3,325 reviews"Love this cute file cabinet for my office. Nice quality. Easy to assemble. Love the white to put a more modern spin on usually unattractive file cabinets. One of the more affordable file cabinets I found too." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairZipcode Design Gigi 2-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet, $, available at Wayfair16% Off Carvey Task ChairSome reviewers dock points for this top-selling office chair's not-super-cushiony seat (happy customer tip: pop a lumbar cushion on for some extra-plush support and problem solved) — but many look past that due to its streamlined design, affordable price point, and stylish upholstery.4.5 out of 5 stars and 4,815 reviews"Such a cute chair and very comfy! I had a little trouble figuring out how to make this chair’s adjustable seat work, but I’m 5’2” so I honestly have my feet touch the ground at the lowest level that it is set on. So far I’ve spent three ~10-hour days in this chair working and I’m a huge fan! It’s a perfect look for my living room WFH office too!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWade Logan Carvey Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair28% Off Red Barrel Studio Rosenblatt Reversible L-Shape Credenza DeskThis simple L-shape style is a reliable under-$200 choice for those looking for ample workspace, easy assembly, and a sleek unencumbered design. 4.8 out of 5 stars and 387 reviews"I love it! It took me so long to find a desk because I am very picky. I like having a lot of space to do work on, and this was perfect for me. It was super easy to put together and only took about 30 mins to unpack and build." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairRed Barrel Studio Rosenblatt Reversible L-Shape Credenza Desk, $, available at Wayfair7% Off Mercer41 Dahle 2-Drawer Vertical Filing CabinetIf you're searching for home-office storage that's a tad more trend-forward, then this blush & gold wheel-less style is a reviewer-approved choice. It's easy to put together, stylish, and sturdily crafted from quality materials.4.4 out of 5 stars and 278 reviews"So gorgeous! Solid and easy to assemble. It arrived quickly and was packaged well. The drawers pull out smoothly and there are two sizes for files. Really great quality product." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairMercer41 Dahle 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet, $, available at Wayfair20% Off Williston Forge Enprise L-Shape DeskOver 1,000 reviewers seem to agree that this sturdy and well-priced-for-the-quality desk is easy to assemble, spacious but not cumbersome, and big on industrial-farmhouse vibes.4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,473 reviews"I'm so happy with this purchase. It is just the right size for my needs - fairly narrow to fit in a small space, but roomy enough to fit my two large monitors, my laptop, and keyboard. The quality is excellent. It was fairly easy to assemble, with two people. It might be a bit more challenging to do alone. Overall, I recommend this whole-heartedly!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWilliston Forge Enprise L-Shape Desk, $, available at Wayfair58% Off Upper Square Leaman Ergonomic Executive ChairThe ergonomics in this chair can be found in its foam-filled seat that's padded for extra lumbar-support, sturdy steel frame, and a base with customizable tilt-lock capabilities. Customers back it for WFH comfort, posture improvement, and an overall beautiful aesthetic quality.4.6 out of 5 stars and 4,637 reviews"I was a little wary of purchasing an office chair online but I needed one that would be very comfortable for long days in the home office. After reading the reviews, I went with this one and have not been disappointed. The seat is very comfortable and has good back support. The chair is modern-looking and perfect for a home office. I like the rollers on the bottom that seems nice and sturdy. It is easy to adjust the height and overall I am very happy with this chair." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairUpper Square Leaman Ergonomic Executive Chair, $, available at Wayfair28% Off Mercury Row Esser DeskThis no-frills desk has been called sleek, sturdy, and even more stunning in person. Its compact frame is said to fit well inside smaller spaces without sacrificing a work surface that can fit a slew of WFH essentials.4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,364 reviews"The absolute perfect desk! It's big enough to fit a big computer monitor with ample space for a laptop, lamp, and space to write." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairMercury Row Esser Desk, $, available at Wayfair48% Off Rochelle Task ChairIf you're searching for the best office chair you can cop for under one-hundo, then this sleek armless customer-favorite is it. With over 1,000 reviews that back it for being comfortable and high quality with a chic-modern design and fair price tag. 4.3 out of 5 stars and 1,730 reviews"Easy to assemble and it looks great with my office. I love the material and the style of the chair. Looks exactly like the photo. Happy with my purchase." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairKelly Clarkson Home Rochelle Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair41% Off Foundstone Diego Ladder DeskFor WFHers situated in smaller spaces, this bestselling ladder desk pulls double duty as a workspace and storage unit. Reviewers call it sturdy, extremely easy to put together, good-looking, and streamlined. 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,780 reviews"I LOVE MY LITTLE STUDY AREA! Honestly speaking, this desk is such a great purchase...It is modern, of great quality and so easy to set up. I would recommend it to anyone in need of a desk, and it functions also as a shelving unit so that's a bonus...Great design idea. If I could give it more stars I would...A VERY SATISFIED CUSTOMER." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairFoundstone Diego Ladder Desk, $, available at Wayfair10% Off Andover Mills Soule Task ChairWith over 7,000 5-star reviews, this Wayfair favorite garners its sky-high praise from its well-cushioned and supportive seat, elegant linen upholstery, and smooth wooden base. 4.7 out of 5 stars and 9,952 reviews"This chair is amazing! Very comfortable-back and lower lumbar support. This chair is also quite elegant- the upholstery is tight and a very durable canvas type fabric. The chair has lever to raise and lower as well as lean back. 5 legs w/caster rollers. I am extremely happy with this purchase. Very affordable price. Fast shipping!!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairAndover Mills Soule Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair21% Off Highland Dunes Myrasol DeskAlthough this bright-white desk does take some time to put together, reviewers say the effort is well worth it. This is a great desk! It took us about 2-3 hours to assemble with no problems. It's sturdy. It has large drawers--one has accessories for filing (my favorite part). There is plenty of room on top to put a laptop and an extra monitor. The back is finished, so if you want to put it in the middle of the room it will look good from any angle or side. I've been looking for a desk for a long time, and I am extremely happy with my final decision!!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairHighland Dunes Myrasol Desk, $, available at Wayfair