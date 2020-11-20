Wayfair's Black Friday 2020 deals are still going strong—here's what to shop now

Shayna Murphy and Nicole Briese, Reviewed.com
·3 min read
Save on holiday decor, furniture and more during the Wayfair Black Friday 2020 event.
Save on holiday decor, furniture and more during the Wayfair Black Friday 2020 event.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Black Friday 2020 is inching nearer and nearer, and many major retailers, including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Walmart and Target, have already kicked off their sales events. Wayfair, which launched its first round of deals on October 26, is also leaning into this year's holiday shopping shift, with its latest round of price drops happening today, November 20.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The company's vice president of global brand, creative and curated merchandising, Liza Lefkowski, tells Reviewed that Wayfair has been planning this year's deals strategy for some time now. "We plan Black Friday all year," she explains. "We are testing different things, trying to figure out what’s gonna be be most delightful to consumers. ... We really wanted to give [them] something to get excited about."

You can take advantage of massive deals during the Wayfair Black Friday 2020 sale happening now.
You can take advantage of massive deals during the Wayfair Black Friday 2020 sale happening now.

Lefkowski says these early savings are also a good opportunity for the company to serve the nation's growing demand for home goods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know people are trying to get more out of their homes and so they’re looking for this," she says. "It's very much in the context of what's going on in our country, in the world. People are looking for new ways to use their house, [from] bread-making to building a game room. [It's] very of the moment and we want to be there with a great deal."

The company has certainly come through on its goal: Its latest wave of exclusive savings features discounts of up to 80% on all kinds of nest-worthy items, including living room furniture, bedroom furniture, GE appliances, accent pillows and décor and much, much more. These savings will run through Wednesday, November 25, with even more markdowns set to drop thereafter.

While the retailer will showcase different kinds of discounts throughout the month, Lefkowski says there's no need to hold out on your purchases in fear of missing out on a better deal. "[You] don’t need to wait," she assures. "We have deals on thousands and thousands of goods and we feel very good about the inventory position against those deals. ... There’s really no need to hold back. The event has started."

Buy more to save more at Wayfair this weekend.
Buy more to save more at Wayfair this weekend.

As for whether the early savings strategy will continue for future Black Fridays to come, the Wayfair executive says she fully expects the holiday shopping event to move forward on its path of evolution. "You're not going to see the Black Friday of 10 years ago, where people are lining up at 3 o'clock in the morning," she predicts. "There’s just no need for it."

Below, find the best Wayfair Black Friday deals on bedding, office furniture, TV stands and more.

The best Wayfair Black Friday deals to shop right now

Less than $25

Get rid of the old look for a new, updated version of your kitchen.
Get rid of the old look for a new, updated version of your kitchen.

Less than $50

Add an elegant touch to your bedroom.
Add an elegant touch to your bedroom.

Less than $100

Less than $200

Wayfair&#39;s second round of deals are too good to miss.
Wayfair's second round of deals are too good to miss.

Less than $500

Get a head-start on your holiday decorating with Wayfair.
Get a head-start on your holiday decorating with Wayfair.

Less than $1,000

From fire pits to tabletop linens, Wayfair has got you covered.
From fire pits to tabletop linens, Wayfair has got you covered.

Shop the Wayfair Black Friday 2020 Early Access Sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Save big during the Wayfair Black Friday 2020 event

Latest Stories

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Hacker closing out prison sentence in Chicago halfway house

    Computer hacker Jeremy Hammond, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for breaking into computer systems of security firms and law-enforcement agencies, will serve out the remainder of his term in a Chicago halfway house, a U.S. Bureau of Prison spokesman said Wednesday. Hammond, who has gained mythic status among his supporters, was released Tuesday from the Memphis Federal Correctional Institution in Tennessee to community confinement, said Bureau of Prisons spokesman Emery Nelson.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Europeans feel the coronavirus pinch, Hungarians the most-poll: poll

    Almost 40% of European Union citizens feel worse off due to the coronavirus economic crunch, with Hungarians hurt the most even before the second wave of the pandemic, a pan-European survey showed on Friday. The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament, was conducted online by Kantar between Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 among 24,812 participants in all 27 EU countries. According to the survey, 39% percent of respondents in the whole EU said the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted their personal income.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defense lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong

    China on Thursday rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy by the U.S. and several of its allies, saying they “should face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which together make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. “No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

    Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. Late Thursday, Hall was put to death for abducting and killing the teenager, Lisa Rene. A judge’s stay over concerns about the execution drug gave Hall a reprieve, but for less than six hours.

  • Hungary could receive up to one million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine: foreign minister

    Hungary could receive up to one million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China in the coming months, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told state news agency MTI on Friday after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart. Hungary earlier announced it also plans to import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

  • Republicans on board of key Michigan county revoke decision to certify election results

    Refusal to certify results by two Republican board members is being celebrated by Trump and his allies