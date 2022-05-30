Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has up to 70% off grills, patio sets, kitchen tools and bedding
Now that Memorial Day 2022 is here, summer has unofficially started. If you want to make the most out of the warm weather season, you can shop incredible markdowns on patio furniture and more right now during Wayfair's Memorial Day sale. Keep scrolling to shop everything you need to lounge in the sun, play outside and host summer potlucks and house guests.
The best Memorial Day Wayfair deals you can shop
Latitude Run Joplyn 10-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set for $28.99 (Save $121)
Bay Isle Home Mcgonigal Bamboo 4-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set for $30.85 (Save $29.10)
Wade Logan Mod Pods I 2-Piece Picture Frame Print for $43.99 (Save $79)
Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $77.74 (Save $24.67 to $159.09)
Zipcode Designs Mcdougal 132-Inch Market Umbrella for $99 (Save $30)
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $155.96 (Save $34.04)
Hogans Wicker Rattan 4-Person Seating Group for $219.99 (Save $180)
Blackstone 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $219.99 (Save $30)
Wrought Studio Aminatou 58-Inch Wide Sideboard from $244.99 (Save $415 to $430)
AllModern Jones 86-Inch Square Arm Sofa for $800 (Save $550)
For a limited time, you can shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale for up to 70% off furniture, home décor, bath, bedding and more. The retailer is offering up to 60% off living room seating, outdoor furniture for as low as $199 and up to 70% off area rugs. To make the savings event even better, Wayfair offers free shipping on orders over $35.
Below, we rounded up all the best Memorial Day Wayfair deals going on now. Be sure to shop quickly, as these savings won't last long.
Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide
The best outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale
Wayfair has huge savings on outdoor furniture right now, including $530 off a 4-person patio seating set.
Zipcode Designs Mcdougal 132-Inch Market Umbrella for $99 (Save $30)
Char-Broil American Gourmet Propane Gas Grill for $172.40 (Save $57.59)
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table for $193.49 (Save $56.50)
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person 31.25-Inch Dining Set with Umbrella from $204 (Save $115 to $523)
Hogans Wicker Rattan 4-Person Seating Group for $219.99 (Save $180)
Blackstone 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $219.99 (Save $30)
Loon Peak Jonathon Rectangular 4-Person 55-Inch Long Dining Set from $269.99 (Save $213.76 to $270.51)
Zipcode Design Aceves 75.79-Inch Reclining Chaise Set of 2 for $289.99 (Save $106)
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Adirondack Chair Set of 2 from $299.99 (Save $96 to $400)
Zipcode Design Hazen 4-Person Seating Group for $569.99 (Save $530.05)
The best kitchen and cookware deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale
Save on kitchen appliances, cookware sets, dishes and more at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale right now.
George Oliver Scandinavian 24-Quart Kitchen Canister Set for $41.99 (Save $37)
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set Service for 4 for $48.93 (Save $66)
Farberware 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set with Cooling Rack for $54.88 (Save $85.12)
Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $77.74 (Save $24.67 to $159.09)
Gowise USA 5.5Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer for $84.99 (Save $113)
Royal Doulton Exclusively for Gordon Ramsay Maze 16-Piece Dinnerware Set Service for 4 from $99.29 (Save $65.25 to $95.71)
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Cucina Nonstick Pots And Pans Cookware Set for $149.99 (Save $170)
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $155.96 (Save $34.04)
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer from $214.65 (Save $50 to $245.31)
The best furniture deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale
Upgrade your home's interior design with the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals on sofas, bookcases, coffee tables and more.
Mistana Wasser 24-Inch Tall Cross Legs End Table from $80.99 (Save $84 to $100)
Etta Avenue Greta Karat Home Inc Task Chair from $129.99 (Save $26 to $249)
Grayleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed from $169.82 (Save $65.84 to $66.09)
Hashtag Home Abston Geometric Bookcase from $184.99 (Save $111 to $120)
Wrought Studio Aminatou 58-Inch Wide Sideboard from $244.99 (Save $415 to $430)
Andover Mills Gillies 4-Person Dining Set for $379.99 (Save $379)
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper from $409.99 (Save $415 to $455)
AllModern Jones 86-Inch Square Arm Sofa for $800 (Save $550)
Andover Mills Ashwell 11-Inch Wide Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman from $819.99 (Save $250 to $370)
The best bath and bedding deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale
Shop bath and bedding essentials at Wayfair to get deep discounts on sheets, towels, bath mats and bathroom accessories.
Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel for $9.90 (Save $16.09)
French Connection Feikert Rectangular 100% Cotton Solid Bath Rug from $11.92 (Save $6.07 to $8.07)
Latitude Run Joplyn 10-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set for $28.99 (Save $121)
Bay Isle Home Mcgonigal Bamboo 4-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set for $30.85 (Save $29.10)
Eider & Ivory Altom 6-Piece Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set for $39.99 (Save $69.91)
Kingston Brass Edenscape Free Standing Towel Stand from $58.66 (Save $31.29 to $57.19)
Mercer41 Celino 7-Piece Tufted Comforter Set from $92.71 (Save $19.96 to $27.23)
Union Rustic Admir Cotton Boho Mid-Century 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set from $81.66 (Save $32.83 to $38.33)
Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $144.99 (Save $45 to $88)
The best home décor deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale
Save big on home decor at Wayfair right now including a set of two abstract framed photos for $43.99, saving you $79.
Andover Mills Indigo Forest Print on Canvas for $9.30 (Save $27.69)
Mistana Spurgeon Throw Pillow Cover for $26.91 (Save $33.09)
Langley Street Abigale Square Pillow Cover for $28.99 (Save $31)
Wade Logan Darya Black 13-Inch Ceramic Table Vase for $37.99 (Save $35.14)
Wade Logan Mod Pods I 2-Piece Picture Frame Print for $43.99 (Save $79)
Lark Manor Lorinda Blue/White/Gold 14-Inch Ceramic Ginger Jar for $49.99 (Save $84.39)
Wade Logan 3-Piece Tiered Shelf from $58.99 (Save $40 to $61)
Grayleigh Needville Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror for $70.44 (Save $68.55)
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is today, May 30. Each year Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May. As an observed national holiday, schools and offices are usually closed, meaning Memorial Day creates a three-day weekend for many Americans.
When do Memorial Day sales to start?
Memorial Day sales are going on right now. We saw the first holiday markdowns earlier this month, and today we're live tracking some of the best deals we've seen this year. If you're after Black Friday-level markdowns, today's the day to shop.
What are the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals?
Some of the best Memorial Day deals you can shop today are on mattresses, outdoor furniture and home goods. Wayfair is offering tons of deals with steep savings on patio furniture sets, grills, mattresses and more. If you're looking to revamp your indoor spaces, there are also discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding and bath, too. Right now, you can save $550 on an AllModern sofa, save $180 on a rattan patio set and save $30 on a propane gas grill for barbecuing all summer long.
