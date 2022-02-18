Wayfair's Presidents Day sale has deep discounts on patio, home office and bedroom musts

The Wayfair Presidents' Day sale has deep discounts for your home office, patio space and more.

If you’ve been thinking about getting your home ready in time for spring, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you need to update your home office space, refresh your bedroom or redo your outdoor area, Wayfair's Presidents' Day sale has serious discounts on offer.

Now through Monday, February 21, save up to 70% off on living room seating, outdoor furniture, storage solutions, bedroom furniture and more. As always, shipping is free with your purchase over $35.

Ready for a new home office space? Just look at the Mercury Row Malone adjustable standing desk, marked down from $1127.52 to $729.99, a $397.53 savings. The adjustable levels allow you to change the height of the desk giving you the option to sit or stand while working.

Pick up a plush new bed at a discount.

If you’re itching to get out of your old bed and into a new one, check out the Etta Avenue Tianna tufted upholstered low-profile bed marked down from $549 to $216.49, a $332.51 savings. The subtle details such as the button-tufted wingback headboard and nailhead trim modernize this otherwise classic bed.

Just in time to greet the blooming flowers and brighter weather, update your home with some of the best outdoor, bedroom and office furniture deals.

Shop the best furniture deals at Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Clearance event

From beds to desks to chairs to patio seating, this sale sees price drops across the board.

