Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale ends tonight—save up to 80% on furniture, rugs, grills and bedding now
Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale still has deep discounts on everything from cozy living room furniture to stylish home decor—but only through tonight, April 28. If you're in the mood to update your home without breaking the bank, today is your last chance to do so. We found all the best Way Day 2022 deals on home essentials with wallet-friendly prices before the sale ends.
Whether you want to transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, brighten up your interiors with new lighting fixtures or whip up restaurant-quality meals at home with new kitchen appliances, these Way Day 2022 Wayfair deals have all your shopping needs covered.
To help you find all the best savings this year, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Way Day 2022 and letting you in on all our favorite deals before they disappear. Keep scrolling to snag all the best discounts still available and find out everything you need to know about the two-day shopping event.
The best Way Day 2022 deals to shop at Wayfair
Here are our top ten favorite Way Day 2022 deals, including a Kelly Clarkson Home rug, a ClosetMaid organizer, an iRobot Roomba and more.
Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Barksdale Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Sand from $24.99 (Save $34.01 to $696.01)
Get the Freeport Park Foshee 101.2-Inch Market Umbrella from $39.99 (Save $80 to $100)
Get the ClosetMaid Wall Cabinet Door Organizer from $40.35 (Save $13.24 to $40.85)
Get the Ophelia & Co. 6-Piece 5.5-Inch Glass Tabletop Lantern, Set of 6 for $44.99 (Save $5)
Get the Sol 72 Outdoor Bayfield Steel Pop-Up Gazebo for $87.44 (Save $80.56)
Get the Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Solid Wood 6-Person Dining Table from $192.05 (Save $393.66 to $426.95)
Get the Red Barrel Studio Outdoor Jarrard Rocking Solid Wood Chair from $199.99 (Save $315 to $325)
Get the Greyleigh Owens Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit for $229.99 (Save $334.41)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga Metal 6-Person Dining Table for $277.99 (Save $112)
Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum With Clean Base for $449.99 (Save $350)
Way Day 2022 patio furniture deals
We’ve rounded up the best patio furniture deals at Wayfair’s annual Way Day 2022 sale including Kelly Clarkson Home rugs, Lark Manor dining tables and Red Barrel Studio outdoor fire pits.
Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Barksdale Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Sand from $24.99 (Save $34.01 to $696.01)
Get the Freeport Park Foshee 101.2-Inch Market Umbrella from $39.99 (Save $80 to $100)
Get the Sol 72 Outdoor Bayfield Steel Pop-Up Gazebo for $87.44 (Save $80.56)
Get the Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Crop Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf for $142.92 (Save $47.07)
Get the Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Solid Wood 6-Person Dining Table from $192.05 (Save $393.66 to $426.95)
Get the Red Barrel Studio Outdoor Jarrard Rocking Solid Wood Chair from $199.99 (Save $312.01 to $325.01)
Get the Greyleigh Owens Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit for $229.99 (Save $334.41)
Get the Lark Manor Bickel Metal 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions for $259.99 (Save $35)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga Metal 6-Person Dining Table for $277.99 (Save $112)
Get the Rosecliff Heights Lopes Adirondack Chair Set of 2 from $279.99 (Save $15 to $130)
Get the Dyna-Glo 60-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves for $284.80 (Save $95.19)
Get the Highland Dunes Alfonso 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions for $387.66 (Save $196.66)
Get the Sol 72 Outdoor Cotswald Wicker/Rattan 5-Person Seating Group with Cushions from $629 (Save $210 to $390)
Get the Zipcode Design Hazen 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions for $639.99 (Save $460.05)
Way Day 2022 kitchen deals
Here are all the top Way Day 2022 kitchen deals on cookware, coffee makers, dinnerware and more. Shop must-have kitchen essentials from Rachael Ray, Staub, Farberware and more.
Get the Anchor Hocking 4-Piece Palladian Window Cylinder Canister Set in Cherry for $21.17 (Save $33.83)
Get the Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets 6-Piece Kitchen Tool Set from $29.99 (Save $29.11 to $30.01)
Get the Towle Silversmiths Wave 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 for $38.99 (Save $135)
Get the ClosetMaid Wall Cabinet Door Organizer from $40.35 (Save $13.24 to $40.85)
Get the Dotted Line 30-Jar Spice Rack for $48.15 (Save $71.86)
Get the Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set from $49 (Save $79.05 to $80)
Get the Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 from $49.79 (Save $63.20 to $65.20)
Get the Farberware 15-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set from $64.72 (Save $80.01 to $95.28)
Get the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven from $66.70 (Save $12.41 to $51.81)
Get the GoWise USA 5.5-Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer from $84.99 (Save $106.08 to $113.01)
Get the Prep & Savour Acuna 2-Light Kitchen Hanging Pot Rack from $93.88 (Save $25.51 to $106.11)
Get the Mikasa 65-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware for $100.99 (Save $394)
Get the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker with Iced Coffee Setting and Strength Control for $159.63 (Save $25.37)
Get the GreenPan Padova 10-Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set for $161.27 (Save $268.72)
Get the Everly Quinn Bradley 72-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12 for $168.93 (Save $52.35)
Way Day 2022 bath and bedding deals
Save big with these bath and bedding deals at Wayfair. From bathroom storage and shower curtains to bath rugs and sheet sets, these are our top Way Day 2022 bath and bedding deals.
Get the Wayfair Basics 2-Compartment Bathroom Storage Container for $5.99 (Save $4.99)
Get the Ebern Designs Faddis Super Soft Striped Absorbent Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug for $13.99 (Save $16.01)
Get the Ebern Designs Gabar Bath Rug from $15.80 (Save $5.03 to $19.20)
Get the Wade Logan Tetbury Microfiber Sheet Set from $17.90 (Save $2.03 to $81.10)
Get the Ebern Designs Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set from $25.70 (Save $85.88 to $94.29)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kiril Microfiber Duvet Cover Set from $27.04 (Save $69.62 to $72.95)
Get the Darby Home Co. Harborcreek Solid Color Blackout Thermal Rod Pocket Curtain Panels Set of 2 for $31.99 (Save $58)
Get the August Grove Recio Single Shower Curtain from $32.99 (Save $14 to $23)
Get the Eider & Ivory Altom 6-Piece Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set for $41.99 (Save $67.21)
Get the George Oliver Daziel Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Comforter Set from $46.41 (Save $11.91 to $13.74)
Get the Wayfair Sleep 6-Inch Firm Innerspring Mattress from $86.23 (Save $59.44 to $103.92)
Get the Lark Manor Wynkoop Single Bathroom Vanity Set from $364.97 (Save $186.38 to $250.03)
Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum With Clean Base for $449.99 (Save $350)
Way Day 2022 home décor deals
Give your home an affordable makeover with these home décor deals at Wayfair. Save up to 80% on rugs, artwork, lighting fixtures and more below.
Get the Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug from $13.19 (Save $16.80 to $38.01)
Get the Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Area Rug from $17.99 (Save $2.01 to $14.01)
Get the Wade Logan Licorice Mod Pods II Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art for $24.99 (Save $18)
Get the Birch Lane Legere 2-Tiered Stand Serving Tray from $26 (Save $39.99)
Get the Andover Mills Cursive Laundry Sign Wall Décor from $29.19 (Save $13.64 to $17.28)
Get the Andover Mills Naquin 1-Light Simple Circle LED Flush Mount for $33.14 (Save $12.85)
Get the Zipcode Design Warrenton 1-Light Simple Circle LED Flush Mount for $34.31 (Save $31.69)
Get the CosmoLiving By Cosmopolitan 3-Piece Star Wall Decor Set from $39.99 (Save $27.01 to $33.01)
Get the Ophelia & Co. 6-Piece 5.5-Inch Glass Tabletop Lantern, Set of 6 for $44.99 (Save $5)
Get the Christian Siriano New York Snow Leopard Gift Boxed Throw for $49.99 (Save $75.01)
Get the Etta Avenue 3-Piece Johan Ceramic Table Vase Set for $50.99 (Save $9.01)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Oversized Eisenhauer Wall Clock from $56.14 (Save $36.40 to $70.09)
Get the Gracie Oaks Cavendish Ottoman/Coffee Table Tray from $61.99 (Save $37 to $50)
Get the Beachcrest Home Poetic Flora Set I by Olivia Rose 3-Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set $67.99 (Save $209.86)
Get the Wade Logan Colebrook 6-Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier from $72.15 (Save $40.13 to $219.15)
Get the Mercury Row Barfield 66-Inch Tripod Floor Lamp for $102.99 (Save $101)
Get the Greyleigh Abington 9-Light Statement Tiered Chandelier for $177.75 (Save $151.25)
Way Day 2022 furniture deals
Below, we've rounded up all the best furniture deals at Wayfair right now from living room sofas to bedroom dressers. Shop furniture from AllModern, Three Posts, Mercury Row and more.
Get the Ebern Designs Saruhan 72-Inch by 24.75-Inch Solid Wood Ladder Bookcase from $86.23 (Save $23.73 to $52.77)
Get the Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand from $119.99 (Save $117 to $170)
Get the Sand & Stable Laguna Solid Wood 4-Leg Coffee Table with Storage from $147.94 (Save $95.05 to $286.11)
Get the Gracie Oaks Eulas 25.62-Inch by 60-Inch Etagere Bookcase for $153.99 (Save $306 to $325)
Get the Grayleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed from $163.54 (Save $72.12 to $103.72)
Get the Andover Mills Alayna Twin Iron Daybed with Trundle for $180.39 (Save $99.60)
Get the Williston Forge Ennassim 46.13-Inch Wide Hall Tree with Shoe Storage from $189.99 (Save $370.01 to $405.01)
Get the Mercury Row Lafever 4-Drawer Chest from $206.79 (Save $243.81 to $248.21)
Get the AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool, Set of 2 for $209 (Save $88)
Get the Mercury Row Helmick 6 Drawer 52-Inch W Double Dresser from $217.35 (Save $454.13 to $471.65)
Get the Darby Home Co Kneeland TV Stand for $219.99 (Save $615)
Get the AllModern Williams 26-Inch Tall 2-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand for $246 (Save $117 to $153.05)
Get the Mistana Dingler 77'-Inch Round Arm Sleeper for $248.39 (Save $386.61)
Get the George Oliver Angelillo 4-Person Dining Set for $314.75 (Save $285.24)
Get the Steelside Ainsley 74.01-Inch Rolled Arm Sofa for $388.96 (Save $31.03)
Get the Mistana Adria Twin Split Back Convertible Sofa from $399.99 (Save $252.01 to $264.01)
Get the Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper from $479.99 (Save $375.01 to $396.01)
Get the AllModern Concord 86.61-Inch Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise from $960 (Save $1,139 to $1,339)
All the best Way Day 2022 deals
Outdoor Patio Furniture: Best outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair
Beds and Bedding: Shop the top Way Day bedding deals at Wayfair
Recliners and Sofas: Best recliner and sofa deals you shouldn’t miss at Wayfair
Storage and Organization: Wayfair deals on home storage and organization
Furniture Deals: All the best furniture deals from Target, West Elm, Wayfair and more
What is Way Day at Wayfair?
Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees discounts up to 80% off across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022.
When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?
The two-day Way Day 2022 sales event started yesterday, April 27 and goes through tonight, April 28. In 2021, the shopping event was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.
How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?
Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales before they're gone.
What are the best Way Day 2022 deals?
There are a slew of sales across all categories at Wayfair. Right now, you can shop incredible Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.
With Way Day 2022 in its second and fina, you'll be able to tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% on everything from counter-top appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Last year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal this spring.
Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?
If you're in the market for home goods, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply want to add a few new statement pieces to our house, garden or kitchen, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a big budget.
Shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair.
