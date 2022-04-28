Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale ends tonight—save up to 80% on furniture, rugs, grills and bedding now

Today is the last day to get deep discounts on home decor, patio furniture, kitchen appliances and more during the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale.

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale still has deep discounts on everything from cozy living room furniture to stylish home decor—but only through tonight, April 28. If you're in the mood to update your home without breaking the bank, today is your last chance to do so. We found all the best Way Day 2022 deals on home essentials with wallet-friendly prices before the sale ends.

Whether you want to transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, brighten up your interiors with new lighting fixtures or whip up restaurant-quality meals at home with new kitchen appliances, these Way Day 2022 Wayfair deals have all your shopping needs covered.

To help you find all the best savings this year, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Way Day 2022 and letting you in on all our favorite deals before they disappear. Keep scrolling to snag all the best discounts still available and find out everything you need to know about the two-day shopping event.

The best Way Day 2022 deals to shop at Wayfair

Here are our top ten favorite Way Day 2022 deals, including a Kelly Clarkson Home rug, a ClosetMaid organizer, an iRobot Roomba and more.

We’ve rounded up the best patio furniture deals at Wayfair’s annual Way Day 2022 sale including Kelly Clarkson Home rugs, Lark Manor dining tables and Red Barrel Studio outdoor fire pits.

Add some new style to your patio and shop these outdoor furniture deals on the last day of Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale today.

Here are all the top Way Day 2022 kitchen deals on cookware, coffee makers, dinnerware and more. Shop must-have kitchen essentials from Rachael Ray, Staub, Farberware and more.

Today is your last chance to snag these deals on must-have kitchen essentials from Wayfair.

Save big with these bath and bedding deals at Wayfair. From bathroom storage and shower curtains to bath rugs and sheet sets, these are our top Way Day 2022 bath and bedding deals.

Sleep better and bath easier with these Way Day 2022 bedding and bath deals that end tonight.

Give your home an affordable makeover with these home décor deals at Wayfair. Save up to 80% on rugs, artwork, lighting fixtures and more below.

Shop the last day of the Way Day 2022 sale at Wayfair to snag epic discounts on light fixtures, home decor and more.

Below, we've rounded up all the best furniture deals at Wayfair right now from living room sofas to bedroom dressers. Shop furniture from AllModern, Three Posts, Mercury Row and more.

Save big on couches, TV stands, bed frames and more during the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale.

All the best Way Day 2022 deals

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees discounts up to 80% off across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The two-day Way Day 2022 sales event started yesterday, April 27 and goes through tonight, April 28. In 2021, the shopping event was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales before they're gone.

What are the best Way Day 2022 deals?

There are a slew of sales across all categories at Wayfair. Right now, you can shop incredible Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.

With Way Day 2022 in its second and fina, you'll be able to tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% on everything from counter-top appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Last year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal this spring.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

If you're in the market for home goods, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply want to add a few new statement pieces to our house, garden or kitchen, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a big budget.

