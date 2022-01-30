Wayland Bias Training Coming Up This Week: Monday Manual

WAYLAND, MA — Welcome to the Jan. 24 edition of Monday Manual, where we highlight important events coming up during the week in seven Patch communities between Framingham and Worcester.

Here's what to know as we head into the first week of February:

Wayland

The Wayland Human Rights, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (HRDEI) Committee and other groups are hosting an implicit bias training on Monday beginning at 6 p.m. The training comes after racial incidents at the middle school. To RSVP, email HRDEI Chair Dovie King at dking@wayland.ma.us.



Worcester

Will he or won't he? Politico reported late last week that Mayor Joseph Petty may decide this week whether he's running for retiring state Sen. Harriette Chandler's seat. The decision also might not come deeper in February, according to the report. State Rep. David LeBoeuf is also eyeing a run for the seat.

Marlborough

The deadline to remove holiday items from graves at Marlborough city cemeteries is Monday. Items may be removed after that date, according to the city.

Milford

The COVID-19 vax bus is back this week. It'll be at the Stacy Middle School cafeteria on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m with Moderna and Pfizer shots available for adults and kids ages 5 to 11. Make an appointment here.

Natick

With Natick's spring election fast approaching, Tuesday is the last day for sitting Town Meeting members to file to run for reelection. New Town Meeting members seeking a seat have until Feb. 8.

Sudbury

Are you having trouble renting in Sudbury? The town's rental relief program is accepting applications from residents, but the deadline to apply is on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. Find out how to apply on the town website.

Framingham

Mayor Charlie Sisitsky's first State of the City address will happen on Monday. Sisitsky's inaugural speech will be held virtually due to the pandemic. Framingham hasn't had an in-person state-of-the-city since the beginning of 2020. You can watch Sisitsky's speech on the government channel or on the city's Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.

If you have an event or activity you want included in Monday Manual, email neal.mcnamara@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the Wayland Patch