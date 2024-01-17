Wayland man handed 10-year federal prison sentence for possession of child pornography

A Steuben County man will spend up to a decade in the federal lockup for possessing child pornography.

John Buckley, 61, of Wayland, was sentenced this month by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to 10 years in prison, according to Kyle P. Rossi, assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York State.

Buckley faced a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the criminal complaint, a Florida woman — through a relative — turned an old smartphone over to the Joliet, Ill., Police Department after discovering that it contained images of suspected child pornography.

Federal investigators alleged the phone previously belonged to Buckley, who is the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The two had previously lived in Illinois.

Federal prosecutors said between August and December 2021, Buckley used his cellphone to take sexually explicit photos of a minor female.

On Aug. 30, 2022, the FBI executed a federal search warrant on the cellphone and recovered 31 images containing child pornography, including images of the minor female, authorities said.

In September 2022, Buckley was charged with the production and possession of child pornography.

Buckley pleaded guilty in federal court last May to possession of child pornography.

In addition to the FBI in Buffalo and the Joliet Police Department, assistance was provided by the FBI Chicago Field Office, officials said.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Federal court: Wayland man gets 10 years on child pornography charge