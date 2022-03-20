Wayland May Send Debt Issue To Voters This Spring: Monday Manual

WAYLAND, MA — Welcome to the March 21 edition of Monday Manual, where we highlight important events coming up during the week in Patch communities between Wayland and Worcester.

Here's what to know for the week of March 21:

Wayland

The Wayland Board of Selectmen on Monday will discuss the possibility of placing a debt exclusion on the ballot in May. If approved, the exclusion would allow the town to raise more from property taxes than typically allowed under state law.

Worcester

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority reduced service along eight bus lines in January due to a driver shortage. WRTA will restore full service to those lines beginning on Friday. All WRTA buses are free to ride until the end of 2022.

Marlborough

A Marlborough City Council committee on Monday will hold discussions about a new west side fire station. The city wants to buy a second piece of land at 100 Locke Drive for about $5.09 million for the station. The new parcel is directly behind the 481 Elm St. land the city bought last July. If the committee approves the purchase, it would still have to go to the larger City Council for approval.

Milford

The Milford Catholic Charities on Tuesday will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the organization's 200 Main St. office. But the event will also have health workers available to talk to people who may either be hesitant or have questions about the getting the vaccine. The clinic runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free.

Westborough

The Select Board has a packed agenda this week, including a discussion about the Westborough police body worn camera program. Town Meeting approved money for the program in 2021, and the department was one of 64 to get a grant — Westborough's was about $16,000 — from the state for bodycams in December.

Sudbury

The local nonprofit HOPEsudbury is kicking off its spring donation drive on March 28. The drive is seeking a range of personal care products to keep the CARE pantry at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church fully supplied.

Shrewsbury

Just in time for spring: the Shrewsbury Public Library will reopen its seed library on Monday morning. Patrons can take home up to 10 packs of seeds (fruit, vegetables, flowers) for free to plant this season. Find out more details here.

