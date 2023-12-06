Wayland has a new police chief. Who he is, what he hopes to accomplish on the job.

WAYLAND — After nearly 21 months serving as acting police chief, Ed Burman has been named to the permanent job.

Burman's appointment is conditional upon successful contract negotiations.

The Select Board on Monday ratified Town Manager Michael McCall's selection of Burman, 60, as chief.

"I am honored by this opportunity," said Burman, a Framingham native.

McCall, in a memo to the board regarding his selection of Burman as chief, said that when he came on as town manager earlier this year, he set a goal of appointing a permanent police chief.

Using an assessment center and a screening committee, two dozen applicants were narrowed to five finalists. After one-on-one interviews, McCall told the board that Burman was the clear choice.

"Over the last twenty months, while serving as the acting police chief, Lt. Burman has demonstrated a commitment to accountability, integrity, community policing and relationship building," McCall wrote. "In recognition of these significant steps forward, his 29 years of law enforcement experience and his performance during the search process, I am pleased to recommend that Edward Burman be appointed as the town of Wayland's next police chief."

Burman became acting police chief in March 2022 after then-Chief Sean Gibbons was placed on administrative leave due to sexual harassment allegations. Burman had been a member of the Wayland Police Department for only about two weeks at the time.

Gibbons later reached an employment settlement with the town and resigned in December 2022.

Burman cites two mentors in helping him prepare for role

Burman credits two former superiors for getting him ready to step into the role.

"If I didn't have my two mentors, I'd have never been ready for it," he said. "Because I had two wonderful mentor chiefs — one being (former Framingham Police Chief) Steve Carl and the other being (former Ashland Police Chief and Framingham Deputy Police Chief) Craig Davis. They totally prepared me for that."

Burman has been a police officer since joining the Framingham Police Department in 1994 after several years as an auxiliary police officer. He served as the first school resource officer at Keefe Regional Technical School, as well as the department's logistics officer and assistant safety officer. He also wrote a bus safety program that is used by several police departments.

Spearheaded Ashland's COVID-19 response

Burman moved to the Ashland Police Department in 2014, where he started as logistics officer and was later promoted to administrative sergeant. He also led the town's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and received the Mary Mortensen Public Health Award from the Board of Health.

Outside of policing, Burman is chairman of the Keefe Tech School Committee and works one day a week as a nurse at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. He is also on the board of directors for the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority and the Metropolitan Boston EMS Council.

As chief, Burman wants to enhance officer training and develop a promotional process for sergeants. He also has to work on a capital budget plan and aims to have the department become more involved in community initiatives.

He said he hopes to play the same role as Carl and Davis did for him.

"I really hope I will be able to mentor some of the people in this department the way I was mentored," he said.

