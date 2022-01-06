Wayland Snowstorm: Latest Forecast, Cancellations

WAYLAND, MA — The so far relatively warm, rainy winter in Massachusetts is over. The first real snowstorm of the season will last into the afternoon hours on Friday, leaving as much as 8 inches across the area.

With snow beginning near 3 a.m., the heaviest flakes could fall during the morning rush hour. The National Weather Service is predicting a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at some points Friday morning.

The entire region will be under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Expect 6 to 8 inches in most places, with some parts of the state — most likely in southeastern Massachusetts — seeing up to 10 inches.

The dividing line between heavier and lighter snow is along I-495 north to the New Hampshire border. Communities from Marlborough east could see heavy snow, but communities like Bolton and Northborough could only see between 2 and 6 inches, according to the weather service.

Courtesy National Weather Service

The forecast was enough to spur a wave of cancellations across the state on Thursday, including all the Stop the Spread coronavirus testing sites and many school districts.



Here's a look at some Wayland closures and cancellations related to the storm:



Wayland Free Public Library: Closed

Schools: Wayland Public Schools closed

COVID-19 testing: Sites in Ashland, Marlborough and Framingham will be closed.

This article originally appeared on the Wayland Patch