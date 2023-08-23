Wayland is trying a four-day week for town employees. How that impacts office hours

WAYLAND — Wayland's municipal offices are in the middle of a pilot program to look at the effectiveness of a four-day work week.

The four-day work week pilot program started July 31 and runs through Sept. 1. Employees at Wayland's Town Building and Department of Public Works building currently have Fridays off during the course of the program.

Michael McCall, who started as Wayland's first town manager in February, said human resources and benefits staff told him a four-day work week was something that was discussed prior to his arrival.

"It's not anything new, it's come up in previous communities," McCall said in an interview last week.

He said that with most municipal offices being open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and with the private sector offering such benefits as bonuses, the town needs to be competitive by offering something different.

"It all goes back to the quality of life for employees," McCall said. "It allows for something different when we're recruiting employees. It's something that's innovative and creative."

Town manager gets positive feedback, few complaints

Staff has been giving McCall positive feedback, he said, as well as not a lot of complaints from residents, aside from residents who were not aware of the change.

McCall added that the move creates cost savings, as buildings can be powered down on Fridays when they're unoccupied.

"It's a creative solution to boost employee morale," he said. "We're being responsive to a changing economy and a changing workforce."

The number of hours each employee works is unchanged, with an 90 minutes added to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays along with evening hours on Mondays.

Town Office hours during the pilot program are as follows:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Closed

Hours for the DPW during the pilot program are as follows:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Closed

According to the town website, start times for the Highway, Parks, Water and Transfer Station departments will vary. The four-day pilot program does not affect library or School Department employees.

Although offices are closed to the public on Friday during the pilot program, Recreation Department and Council on Aging programing will be held as scheduled.

Last year, 61 United Kingdom companies tried a similar pilot program model for six months, from June to December. The program was run by the nonprofit group 4 Day Week Global, the UK's 4 Day Week Campaign and the progressive think tank Autonomy. Professors from Boston College and Cambridge University also led research. The employers' industries ranged from marketing and advertising to charities and health care.

The “number of staff leaving fell by 57% over the trial period,” according to the report. Revenue also grew by 1.4%, on average, during the trial for nearly two dozen companies that provided enough data, with that number weighted for the size of the business. Business performance and productivity each received an average score of 7.5 out of 10, according to the report.

About 90% of the employees who participated in the program and were surveyed said they wanted to continue with the four-day work week, with 55% of workers reporting an "increase in their ability at work" and 71% reporting reduced burnout by the end of the trial period.

In April, two Massachusetts legislators filed a bill that would create a voluntary program allowing participating businesses to transition some or all of their employees to a four-day week without loss of pay or benefits.

In Wayland, a decision on whether the four-day work week will become permanent will be made sometime in January after a survey is conducted this fall, McCall said.

