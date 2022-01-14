Waymo, J.B. Hunt expand tie-up to commercialize autonomous trucking technology

The Waymo logo is displayed during the company's unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. truck fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo are expanding their alliance to deploy fully autonomous trucking operations in Texas in the next few years, the companies said on Friday.

In June last year, the companies began testing self-driving trucks supervised by a driver and a technician to deliver cargo between Houston and Fort Worth in Texas.

The companies said their extended collaboration will include analyzing the operational capacity of Waymo Via, which covers trucking to last-mile deliveries, to address customer needs.

J.B. Hunt also said it would explore a technological integration with Waymo, in which Waymo Via would be made accessible on its digital marketplace J.B. Hunt 360.

Although Waymo and other companies have been developing autonomous driver technology for over a decade, large-scale commercial operations of such services for moving freight or everyday commute have not come to fruition yet.

U.S. trucking and delivery firms are already struggling with driver shortages, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, difficult working conditions and an aging workforce.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's sewers will give early alert for future COVID spikes

    Italy will use the nation's sewage to predict future coronavirus spreads and to alert authorities to rising cases and new variants before they appear in testing and hospitals, a senior official said, announcing a project to be launched in coming months. Like many other countries, Italy is seeing surging https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/italy cases. The tool will provide an early warning for future waves of infection and detect the presence and incidence of different variants, the co-head of wastewater monitoring at the National Health Institute (ISS), Giuseppina La Rosa, told Reuters this week.

  • Kazakhstan's bitcoin 'paradise' may be losing its lustre

    Kazakhstan may no longer be the bitcoin sanctuary it once was, according to some big miners who are looking to leave the global crypto hub following internet shutdowns last week that compounded fears about tightening regulation. The government web shutdowns during an explosion of unrest in the country, the world's second-largest centre for mining, caused bitcoin's global computing power to drop around 13% as data centres used to produce the cryptocurrency were knocked offline. Alan Dorjiyev of the National Association of Blockchain and Data Center Industry in Kazakhstan, which represents 80% of legal mining companies in the country, said most crypto producers were now back online.

  • In Cuba's poorest neighborhoods, youths could face decades in jail after protests

    Young Cuban protesters from Havana's poorest neighborhoods face decades behind bars at upcoming trials, relatives and rights groups said, amid a crackdown on some of those who took part in last year's unprecedented anti-government demonstrations. The July 11-12 protests saw thousands take to the streets in towns and cities across the island, many denouncing the communist-run government and shortages of food, medicine and electricity at a time when cases of coronavirus were soaring. Human rights watchdogs say more than 1,000 people were arrested following the protests.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Glassdoor Releases Best Places to Work in 2022 — Did Your Employer Make the List?

    Glassdoor announced its 14th annual Best Places to Work Awards. See if your company made the list or where you should send your resume next.

  • Chrysler CEO's brand vision: More products, tech, care and quality

    Chrysler's two products, the Pacifica minivan and 300 sedan, will be replaced by new offerings that serve those same two segments but that are "a vast departure from what's in the market today."

  • Deputy alleges Sheriff Villanueva's wife derailed her career

    A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has filed a lawsuit alleging that her career was thwarted after she determined a deputy recruit who was a close friend of Sheriff Alex Villanueva's wife was unfit for the job.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

    Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

  • Multiple Kansas City area health code violations: Fortune Palace, Winstead’s, more

    See who is on the list for Jan. 12.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Whole Foods Stands Firm on Prohibiting Employees from Wearing Black Lives Matter Clothing and Masks

    Whole Foods Market is not budging on its Black Lives Matter mask and apparel ban; instead the grocery chain is hitting back with the Constitution. […]

  • Everything You Should Ask Or Be Told When You’ve Been Exposed To COVID At Work

    There are a lot of misunderstandings about HIPAA, notification rules and what you can and can't know.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Jennifer Hough Drops $20 Million Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty

    Jennifer Hough voluntarily dropped her lawsuit against Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • You've been a success on the job — here's how to avoid 'failing' retirement

    As we mostly all live much longer these days, the concept of retiring for some of us might not make sense at a certain time.

  • Venezuela ramps up gasoline, food supply to Cuba -documents

    Venezuela has ramped up shipments of gasoline and food to Cuba since November, providing key supplies to one of President Nicolas Maduro's closest allies, according to documents from Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA and Refinitiv Eikon tanker tracking data. From late November through early January, PDVSA shipped at least three cargoes carrying about 197,000 barrels of gasoline, along with other refined products to Cuba's Nuevitas, Matanzas and Havana ports, the documents and data showed. PDVSA, Venezuela's oil ministry and Cuba's foreign ministry did not reply to requests for comment.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.