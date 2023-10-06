Waymo's self-driving car service arriving in SoCal next week
Waymo has already offered self-driving car service in San Francisco and Phoenix - and the service arrives in Santa Monica on Oct. 11.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
