Wayne 4-H Junior Leaders Club was 16 strong at first meeting in January

The Wayne County 4-H Junior Leaders Club is open to 4-H youth 13-18 years old. No experience necessary to join the group, just show up.

Junior Leaders typically meets the first Monday of the month October-June at various locations. Each meeting features some aspect of leadership development, career exploration and/or community service.

The Junior Leaders Club also works with the Senior Fair Board, Extension Office and 4-H clubs in Wayne County to sponsor the annual Bikes for Kids Christmas project.

The first meeting for 2024 was Jan. 8. There were 16 youth in attendance. We played games and got to know each other more. Although there are no attendance requirements, teens who attend a minimum number of Junior Leader events and meetings will be recognized at the annual Wayne County 4-H Recognition Banquet in November.

We are extremely excited for the new leadership that will take over the Junior Leaders Club. Kailynn Wickens, Kara McKay, Scott Armstrong and Gavin Snyder will be the new advisers. The 4-H staff sends a big thank you to Barry Jolliff and Elaine Koch for the many years they volunteered to be the Junior Leader Advisers.

Explore the World of 4-H Night

If you are interested in enrolling your child in 4-H there will be a Explore the World of 4-H Night at Fisher Auditorium at 7 p.m. March 4. This will be a chance for parents and youth to connect with a 4-H club, 4-H volunteers, 4-H Extension staff and Junior Fair Board members. They can learn about the ways 4-H teaches leadership, citizenship and other life skills as well as how to show animals and non-animal projects at the Wayne County Fair.

You don’t need to live on a farm to be involved in 4-H.

Children are eligible to join 4-H when they are at least 8 years old and enrolled in third grade as of Jan. 1. Children who are not yet old enough to enroll in 4-H may become a Cloverbud when they reach age 5 and are enrolled in kindergarten as of Jan. 1.

If you have any questions about Junior Leaders or about how to join 4-H, contact Shelby at tedrow.28@osu.edu for more information.

Shelby Tedrow is program assistant, Agriculture and Natural Resources and 4-H Youth Development, at Wayne County Extension.

