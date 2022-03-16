Wayne assistant principal headed to Wyckoff to lead Eisenhower Middle School

WYCKOFF — Fourteen months after Eisenhower Middle School's principal and assistant principal disappeared from their posts without explanation, the district has hired a permanent administrator for the building.

Brian Faehndrich, the assistant principal at Wayne Valley High School, has been named principal of the Wyckoff school effective July 1, Superintendent Kerri Postma announced Tuesday.

He will succeed interim Principal Maria Corso, who received a one-year appointment to the post last July. Former Principal Christopher Iasiello is completing a year's paid leave of absence, with his resignation scheduled to take effect on June 30.

Faehndrich is also Wayne Valley's department supervisor for science and STEM. He previously served as an administrator for the Westwood Regional School District, as a biology teacher at Bergen County Technical Schools, and as curriculum developer for the New Jersey Center for Teaching and Learning, a nonprofit focused on educating science teachers.

Wayne Valley HIgh School Assistant Principal Brian Faehndrich has been named principal of Wyckoff's Eisenhower Middle School effective July 1.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Columbia University, a master's degree in educational leadership from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a second master's degree in learning design and technology from Purdue University.

"I am thrilled that Mr. Faehndrich will be joining our school community," Postma said. "I am confident that his unique background in science, technology and innovation, along with his extensive leadership experience, are a great match for Eisenhower Middle School and the Wyckoff School District."

Faehndrich said he is "thrilled, honored and excited" to be joining the Wyckoff district.

"I have been so impressed with the people I have met during the hiring process and I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to lead Eisenhower Middle School into the future," Faehndrich said Tuesday. "I believe my background in science, technology, curriculum and educational leadership will help continue the success that EMS has enjoyed in the past."

Unexplained removal

Faehndrich's appointment follows the removal of Iasiello and Assistant Principal Christopher Giordano from their posts without explanation in January 2021. The suspensions left the district in turmoil, with parents questioning the absences and the reasons for them at school board meetings throughout the winter.

Giordano returned to the district in March 2021, again without explanation, but left the district in June.

Subsequently, legal documents were submitted by the district for a hearing before an Office of Administrative Law judge on Iasiello's suspension. They alleged that he had failed to observe district policy in the handling of a sexting incident involving a relative, who was a student at the school.

Iasiello contended he immediately turned over the handling of the case to Giordano to avoid any conflict of interest. However, the board alleged that Iasiello never relinquished control and failed to follow guidelines for such cases, including failure to notify the district superintendent.

School attorney Stephen Fogarty also said at the time that the suspension resulted in additional alleged misconduct reports being filed by students, parents and staff against Iasiello that encouraged a broadening of the investigation.

The results of those investigations have not been made public, in keeping with board policy on privacy for personnel issues. The board accepted Iasiello's proposal to resign in June after a year's paid leave last September.

