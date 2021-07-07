Wayne Co. man held in Madrid burglary

Jul. 7—MADRID — St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies over the weekend arrested a Wayne County man reported missing June 27.

Michael C. Pryce, 28, was last seen in the town of Marion where he lives east of Rochester, according to state police, who last week said he may have been in the north country with a head injury and "large laceration" on the back of his head.

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies, state police, Canton police and U.S. Border patrol responded to a report of a burglary Saturday on Riverside Drive in the town of Madrid, more than 150 miles from Marion. Mr. Pryce was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, and third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

With assistance from a state police K-9 unit, investigators found Mr. Pryce at a camp off Ruddy Road after the burglary call. Police allege he barricaded himself inside the camp with a shotgun, and after a brief standoff was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Pryce was initially held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on a parole warrant and later arraigned on the new charges in Lisbon Town Court. He was then remanded to county jail, where he is being held without bail on the burglary felony and the parole warrant, according to jail records.

The Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said an investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.