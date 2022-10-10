Wayne Co. patrolman uninjured after being hit by suspected impaired driver

A patrolman with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is uninjured after being involved in a crash with a suspected impaired driver late Saturday night.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Patrolman TJ Brown was on routine patrol around 11:54 p.m. driving east bound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While east bound, Brown saw a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline coming head on towards him.

To avoid a head-on collision and other traffic on the roadway, Brown applied his brakes and swerved toward the west bound lanes of US 40, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says the “out of control vehicle” continued left of the centerline and struck Brown’s rear passenger’s side door.

“Because of Patrolman Brown’s alertness and quick evasive action, a head-on collision was avoided,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was not injured, and the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Taylor Scalf, age 28 of Richmond, Indiana, sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Scalf showed signs of intoxication and was taken to Reid Hospital for a medical evaluation and a drug and alcohol test.

Scalf tested .323 by plasma and was arrested for multiple charges including operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated with a blood concentration of .15% or higher, the sheriff’s office said.

Scalf was booked in the Wayne County Jail.

During the investigation of the crash it was also discovered that the license plates that were on Scalf’s vehicle did not belong on her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, both vehicles sustained substantial damage and were removed from the scene following the at-scene investigation.

Scalf was not in custody as of Monday morning, according to online jail records.