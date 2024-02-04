Wayne County Care Center looking for nurse aides; train in two week's time

The Wayne County Care Center provides long-term care to older adults and those needing rehabilitation services. To maintain the high level of healthcare the community expects, the care center seeks career-minded individuals to enroll in the State Tested Nurse Aide (STNA) program.

STNAs are crucial in delivering care to center patients and its residents.

Becoming an STNA can be a rewarding career path with many benefits and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

“The demand for STNAs continues to surge as the population ages,” Care Center Administrator Judy Beichler said. “STNAs play a crucial role in providing care and support to residents, ensuring their comfort, safety, and well-being.”

According to Wayne County Care Center Administrator Judy Beichler, nurse aides are in demand, and those seeking a career in the healthcare profession can get paid while in training.

As people live longer, the prevalence of chronic illnesses and age-related conditions has also risen, creating a greater need for skilled caregivers.

The care center strives to deliver personalized and compassionate care to its residents. STNAs are integral to this effort as they develop meaningful relationships with residents, understand their unique needs, and provide individualized care plans.

STNA training can be completed in two weeks

“An individual can become an STNA in two weeks and get paid while in training,” Beichler continued. “Becoming an STNA provides a sense of peace and reassurance, knowing that there will always be opportunities for employment in this field.”

Along with job security, the healthcare industry offers a wide range of career advancement opportunities for STNAs. With additional training and education, STNAs can pursue other positions, such as Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) or Registered Nurses (RNs). This career progression provides further job security and opens up new opportunities with increased earning potential.

By providing a competitive salary and benefits package, the Wayne County Care Center shows its commitment to attracting and retaining talented STNAs who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of its residents.

To learn more about a career with the Wayne County Care Center, visit www.waynecountycarecenter.com or call 330.262.1786. The next class begins March 4.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County Care Center looking for nursing aides, STNA