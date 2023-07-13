Wayne County commissioners approve 2024 tax budget, OK grants

Reports from the Wednesday and July 5 weekly Meetings of the Wayne County commissioners:

Key action: Approved a resolution setting up the tax budget for fiscal year 2024.

Discussion: Commissioners held a public hearing after the July 5 meeting to discuss and propose the tax budget. Commissioners must adopt a tax budget for the following year by July 15 of the current year. The tax budget was filed with the county auditor on June 28.

Other recent actions by the commissioners:

The commissioners on July 5 approved a resolution giving authority to Medway Logistics to apply for and accept a grant award agreement from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for Narcotics Task Force Funding on behalf of the Medway Drug Enforcement Agency. The grant in total will be in value of $108,813.28.

Approved a resolution giving authorization for a grant acceptance for the Office of the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney to the Grant Acceptance with the U.S. Department of Justice through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for the STOP Violence Against Women Act totaling $58,696.46.

Agreed on a resolution that approved acceptance of a grant for the Fiscal Year 2026 Bridge Formula Program to replace the Doylestown Road Bridge over Chippewa Creek in Milton Township for a revised total cost of $1,006,000. Up to 80% of the funding will be covered by the County Engineers Association of Ohio, and the remaining amount will be covered from local county funds.

Approved a special event expense for the County Child Support Enforcement Agency to host a Child Support Awareness Month event at the Outreach at Wayne County Library in August receiving a special grant of $700 to give away school supplies, market materials and a staff appreciation event.

Approved a resolution authorizing Wayne County to enter into a HOME Program-Homeowner Agreement that has federal funding available through the Community Housing Impact and Preservation funds with Allan Emerson for use at 59 and 63 Home Street in Rittman.

Approved a resolution authorizing the county to enter into other HOME Program-Homeowner agreements to use CHIP funds with Beulah Mosley of 728 S. Mill St., Orrville; Jared and Brenda Norris, 121 Maple Ave., Creston; and Laura Stankiewicz, 656 N. Main St., Shreve.

Approved a resolution for the Tax Incentive Review Council's Enterprise Zone Recommendations with multiple people and organizations in Chippewa Township, Dalton Village, East Union Township, Mount Eaton Village, Plain Township, Wooster City and Wooster Township.

Approved a resolution to add an amendment to a contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. giving an extension to complete the task up to Feb. 1. The amendment is due to a change in director at the Wayne County Emergency Management Office.

Approved a resolution that rejected all bid proposals by Chevrolet of Wooster that opened on June 27 for the invitation to bid for vehicles on behalf of the Wayne County Care Center, Wayne County Veterans Services and the Wayne County Airport, and to authorize re-advertising of said bids. Bid documents were not received from Chevrolet of Wooster.

Coming up: Commissioners will meet Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Wayne County Administration Building Upper-Level Meeting Room. Anyone interested in attending the meeting virtually can register through a Zoom link on the commissioners' web page.

