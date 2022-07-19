Wayne County commissioners discuss their 2023 budget request

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County's commissioners met Monday to discuss their 2023 budget request.

Commissioners and other county departments will present Wayne County Council with their requests Wednesday. The lengthy session will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The county's 2022 budget is $54,022,688, and the commissioners account for 9.3% of that with a $5,030,823 budget. After a few additions Monday, commissioners plan to request $5,285,739 from council for 2023. That's an increase of 5.1% from the 2022 commissioners budget.

Monday's discussion centered around new line items that add $135,570 to the budget request. One is the required Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program coordinator that council has already agreed to fund. That position is entered at an expected $53,000 salary for 2023, but the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs will provide $20,000 of the cost.

Commissioners on Monday also decided to include $53,000 earmarked for a possible grant writer/administrator position. The request would essentially begin a discussion with council about the value of a position that would help county departments identify and apply for grants. Commissioner Mary Anne Butters said the position should pay for itself with the additional grants the county would receive.

Ongoing discussions about Wayne County Administration Building security resulted in the commissioners adding $62,570 in placeholder line items. A committee is analyzing the building's security and will recommend to commissioners and council members changes to improve security. Budgeted money would ensure sufficient funding to act as commissioners and council decide.

Commissioners also are including a $20,000 line item in their budget request as they discuss redistribution of some supervisory tasks. The money would be available to cover any increased wages that might result. Commissioners have just begun discussing what any restructuring might entail.

Among annual line items, the budget includes a $102,026 boost in the county's workers compensation insurance costs after the county switched to a fully insured program. That's somewhat offset by a $65,000 reduction in expected workers compensation payouts.

Story continues

The budget request also includes $21,115 more for three of the five line items in the supplies budget category.

Although not included in their budget request, commissioners also prioritized upcoming capital projects.

In addition to 2022 projects that will spill into 2023, commissioners identified 10 necessary projects. Six involve the Wayne County Fairgrounds, and three are improvements to the county annex building. The other project would bring the Wayne County Courthouse entrance into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County commissioners to request $5.2M from council for budget