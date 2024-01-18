Wayne County Community Foundation, commissioners announce fund to aid homeless

The Wayne County Community Foundation and Wayne County Housing Department are collaborating on a new fund to help people with emergency housing needs, creating opportunities for people facing this crisis and those interested in contributing financially. The county commissioners approved a $10,000 allocation as seed money on Jan. 11.

This new avenue for emergency assistance can help in a variety of ways. Examples include:

Providing after-hours assistance for a hotel stay from one to three nights to help an unhoused person or household until business hours resume and more permanent options can be offered.

Supply a taxi ride or bus ticket to go to a shelter or return home from a shelter from another county or state.

Purchase $25 to $50 gas cards where transportation is needed to reach a shelter or return home from a shelter in another county or state.

Provide $50 to $100 grocery gift cards for emergency groceries.

Provide one-time assistance for homeowners in arrears with mortgage or utility payments.

Help homeowners with the cost of repairs that affect habitability, such as a water heater or oil tank replacement or a roof repair.

Assist with moving costs, like hiring a moving company or renting a truck.

Provide partial or full funding for the cost of bedbug extermination in situations where it would lead to the imminent risk of homelessness.

Purchase a dumpster to ease inhabitable hoarding situations.

Address other emergent housing needs on a case-by-case basis.

Foundation Executive Director Ryanne Jennings said this discretionary fund has been planned over the last couple of months. "When the Housing Task Force started talking about people experiencing homelessness and not having a lot of great options in our county to address that quickly, the housing study came out and this is a piece of that."

She said it was only a start toward the solution and gives the Housing Department some discretionary funds available.

Donations through the Foundation are tax-deductible, she said.

Wayne County Community Foundation and the Wayne County Housing Department, Jan. 11, 2024, in the commissioners' meeting room, sign a document relating to a new discretionary fund to aid people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness with emergency dollars. From left, seated, are Pamela Wilson, Wayne County Department of Human Services; Heather Miszler, director of Housing Department, and Ryanne Jennings, director of the Foundation. Standing: Commissioner Joceyln Cramer; Connor Smith, Foundation; Commissioners Brian Smith and James Shook; and Derek Williams, Foundation staff and Honesdale mayor.

Commissioner Chairperson Brian Smith stated this partnership with the Foundation "allows people in the community who do have philanthropic dollars to get involved in trying to make peoples' lives better."

"The Housing Study of last year is finally getting some traction in the community as we better understand what we need here," Commissioner Joceyln Cramer said. "Like many other great partnerships in this community we've got what we can do and can't do sometimes right, and the community is stepping forward with solutions to help people along the way."

Jennings agreed, adding that these problems are so big, partnerships are needed to get things done. She noted that Wayne County lacks an emergency shelter, and creative solutions are required.

"Every action has a reaction, and we finally have an opportunity to fix problems, a lot quicker than it was in the past," Commissioner James Shook said.

Derek Williams, Honesdale mayor and on the Community Foundation staff, commented, "People experiencing homelessness are our neighbors. They are out there, sometimes hiding in plain sight, sometimes they are people that folks in the community are putting up for the night in their own homes, sometimes they are people being supported by the generosity of their other neighbors for a one-night stay... So the community support is there and this will certainly amplify that for more of it to happen."

The $10,000 approved by the commissioners came from Pennsylvania Act 137 of 1992, the Optional Affordable Housing Funds Act. This enables Pennsylvania counties to raise additional revenues to be used for affordable housing needs by increasing fees charged for the recording of deeds and mortgages.

The Foundation also is putting in a $2,000 match from their Founder's Fund. The Foundation will be looking for additional grants to help support the fund as well, Jennings said.

Disbursements of the fund will be made by referrals by the Wayne County Housing Department. Eligible recipients are screened to determine if their current situation meets selection criteria.

To donate to the Wayne County Emergency Housing Discretionary Fund, visit WayneFoundation.org, click Donate, and select the fund from the list.

Residents who are undergoing a housing crisis and have exhausted all other options can call 570-253-6758 or email Housing@WayneCountyPA.gov to ask for a Housing caseworker.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

