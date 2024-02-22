Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau to host official countdown to Total Eclipse

A flyer advertising the official countdown celebration to the Solar Eclipse in Wayne County, taking place Friday, Feb. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at the Old National Road Welcome Center in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Friday, Feb. 23 marks 45 days until the 2024 Total Eclipse in Wayne County, and the Old National Road Welcome Center is counting it down in style.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, the Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau, alongside Primex Design & Fabrication, will host a celebration for the public to attend, according to a press release. It will take place at the center, 5701 National Road East in Richmond.

At the celebration, Primex Design & Fabrication will unveil its Solar Eclipse Countdown Clock, which will be on display at various Richmond locations until the eclipse on April 8.

Officials will also introduce their one- and two-person, hand-held eclipse viewers as well as yard signs for community members to purchase. There also will be t-shirts, hats and other souvenirs for sale.

Additionally, Kicks 96 will broadcast from the event and Indiana University East will have a solar telescope on-site for attendees to try, the release says.

There will be refreshments, and the first 100 attendees will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.

The countdown is just the beginning of the more than 50 events related to the eclipse throughout Wayne County. More information can be found on the official website and Facebook page.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County, Indiana, eclipse events in Richmond