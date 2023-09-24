Wayne County deputies searching for home intruder

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County sheriff's deputies are investigating a home invasion on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, deputies were sent to the 1800 block of Porterfield Road, north of New Paris Pike, where a homeowner reported they had encountered an intruder in their house.

The homeowner reportedly fired one or more gunshots at the intruder. Investigators found no indication at the scene the suspect had been wounded, according to the release.

Richmond police and Indiana State Police then joined sheriff's deputies in an effort to find the suspect.

The Richmond Fire Department's drone team and an ISP helicopter were involved in the search. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

A Saturday news release described the suspect as "a white male with thin hair without a shirt, and (with) tattoos."

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 765-973-9393, Option 2.

