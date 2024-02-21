Wayne County duo charged after leading police on cross-county chase

A man and woman were charged and accused of stealing a vehicle in Wayne County earlier this week, and leading police on a chase through several towns, ending on Empire Boulevard near Route 590.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies said that Cheyenne M. Gonyeau, 25, of Wolcott is accused of taking a parked car left running in the parking lot of a Walgreens store and driving from the scene. She led police on a chase through multiple towns in Wayne and Monroe counties Monday night.

Following the pursuit, deputies apprehended Cheyenne Gonyeau - and her passenger Jacob D. Gonyeau, 25, also of Wolcott - with the assistance of the New York State Police.

She was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and numerous other traffic infractions, deputies said. Jacob Gonyeau was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, in connection with the incident.

The pair was taken to the Wayne County Jail to be arraigned. Further details were not available.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Cheyenne and Jacob Gonyeau charged after cross-county chase