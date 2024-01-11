Wayne County getting grant funds for Back Orrville Road, Sterling wastewater project

The total miles of county roads was certified by the Wayne County commissioners on Wednesday.

The document presented by the county engineer showed there are 498.198 miles of county roads in Wayne County.

Commissioner Sue Smail said Wayne County has among the most mileage as any county in the state.

In another matter, the commissioners on Jan. 3 approved resolutions to accept Ohio Public Works Commission grants for area project.

A grant for $150,000 will be used for rehabilitation on Back Orrville Road.

A grant for about $397,000 will be used for improvements to the Sterling area wastewater system in Milton Township.

In other matters on Jan. 3 and 10, commissioners

Approved an agreement with JH Consulting, Buckhannon, West Virginia, to update the Wayne County Emergency Management's HAZMAT plan at a cost of about $5,000.

Approved a resolution to accept an Emergency Management Performance Grant from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $80,546.

Approved a resolution to contract with Rea & Associates to conduct a comprehensive annual financial report for the county at a cost of $47,870 for 2023, $50,055 for 2024 and $52,560 for 2025.

Approved a resolution to provide dispatch services through the Justice Center for the village of Clinton through Dec. 31, 2028.

The commissioners will next at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wayne County Administration Building Upper-Level Meeting Room. Anyone interested in attending virtually can register through a Zoom link on the commissioners' website.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Number of Wayne County road miles certified - here's that number