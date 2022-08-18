Wayne County inmate who escaped in a van is found, arrested in Wake County

An inmate who escaped from Wayne County jail on Thursday morning in a food services van was found and arrested in Wake County Thursday afternoon.

Michael Wayne Glover, 33, was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. by the Morrisville Police Department, hours after it was reported that he escaped the Wayne County Detention Center in Goldsboro, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joel Gilley said in an email.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Glover stole a white van and escaped around 11 a.m. He was not considered armed and dangerous.

Glover was arrested without incident and was found after a person who recognized him from television called the police, Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta told The News & Observer.

He was spotted earlier by authorities heading to Wake County. He was previously seen in the town of Clayton, according to WRAL, who first reported the news.

Glover will be taken to the Wake County Detention Center and will be returned to the Wayne County jail tomorrow, Gilley said.

Authorities believe he left the van in the town of Selma in Johnston County and switched to another vehicle.

Glover was previously charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.