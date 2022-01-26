Wayne County jury convicts 60-year-old Richmond man of 4 felonies related to 2020 beating

Willie D. Mills Sr.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County jury has convicted a Richmond man of four felonies related to a May 2020 beating.

Willie Mills Sr., 60, was found guilty of aiding, inducing or causing burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony; aiding, inducing or causing burglary that results in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; and aiding, inducing or causing battery, a Level 5 felony, according to jury verdict sheets.

The verdicts concluded a four-day trial in Superior Court 1.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a standard sentence of 17½ years with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years, while a Level 3 felony conviction has a nine-year standard sentence and a range of three to 16 years.

Case records do not yet show a scheduled sentencing for Mills, who was lodged in the Wayne County Jail following the verdicts.

He has previous felony convictions for operating a vehicle after his license was suspended for life, being a habitual traffic violator and nonsupport of a dependent child. He also has misdemeanor convictions for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and conversion.

Mills and his son, Willie Mills Jr., 34, both were arrested May 26, 2020, in connection to the beating of a man inside his North West K Street residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The Millses were friends of the victim's girlfriend, who herself had been battered.

The son, who was charged with two burglary counts, armed robbery and battery, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, but the state has now filed a motion to withdraw from that deal. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23, and a plea and sentencing hearing, if one occurs, is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 14.

The beating victim said he was sleeping on the couch and woke up when two men beat him with a hammer, the affidavit said. He sustained injuries to his lip, eye and head.

A neighbor went to check on yelling he heard from the residence and saw two men leave, according to the affidavit. The neighbor provided descriptions of the men and their vehicle, which was then spotted pulling into a North West Fifth Street convenience store. The Millses, who both had dried blood on them, matched the descriptions provided by the neighbor, who also identified them in person.

The victim's wallet with his identification inside was found in Mills Jr.'s possession, the af.

Mills Jr. has previously been convicted of felonies for battery causing serious bodily injury and possession of a legend drug, as well as misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, failure to stop after an accident, battery, domestic battery, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

He also has an active Superior 3 case that charges him with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. A bench trial is scheduled Feb. 25 for that case.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Jury convicts 60-year-old of 4 felonies related to 2020 beating