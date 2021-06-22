Wayne County man accused of taking money for nonexistent Tiny Homes

Jun. 22—A Wayne County man has been charged in federal court of taking money but not delivering on promises to supply Tiny Homes to out-of-state customers.

Timothy M. Kelley has been charged with seven counts of Wire Fraud. He is accused of taking money via Walmart2Walmart wire transfer from customers in their belief that he would construct Tiny Homes for them.

The amount he received was more than $6,000 from at least three different customers.

Additionally, Kelley is accused of accepting a $7,000 wire transfer from a First Citizens Bank account which was transferred into his Monticello Banking Company account.

The money transfers took place between December 2019 and February 2020.

According to court records, Kelley reportedly posted pictures of Tiny Homes on Facebook Marketplace, advertising that he had built the homes or they were owned by him. In truth, those homes had been built and belonged to others, according to investigators.

Kelley would text interested customers photographs of tiny homes that he didn't actually possess, saying he could sell them to the customer or build similar ones. He would negotiate a deal, get a down payment from the customer, then would tell the customer that his production of homes was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents say that Kelley would send text messages to the customers with pictures "falsely representing" that the pictures showed the homes they bought in the process of being built.

Kelley's arraignment is scheduled for July 6 in the London federal courthouse.

If convicted, Kelley is facing up to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

The United States is also seeking to recover the funds on behalf of the reported victims.