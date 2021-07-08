Wayne County man accused of wire fraud pleads not guilty

Jul. 8—A Wayne County man accused of fraud over an alleged scheme involving Tiny Homes has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Timothy M. Kelley has been charged with seven counts of Wire Fraud. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday during a hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram in London.

A trial for the case has been set for September 13 in U.S. District Court in London, conducted by Judge Robert E. Wier.

Kelley was released from custody under the conditions that he remain within the eastern district of Kentucky, that he not obtain a passport and that he have no contact with the victims in the case. He may also not open any new lines of credit without the permission of the court.

Kelley is accused of taking money via Walmart2Walmart wire transfer from customers in their belief that he would construct Tiny Homes for them.

The amount he received was more than $6,000 from at least three different customers.

Additionally, Kelley is accused of accepting a $7,000 wire transfer from a First Citizens Bank account which was transferred into his Monticello Banking Company account.

The money transfers took place between December 2019 and February 2020.