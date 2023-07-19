Wayne County man charged with constructing machine guns

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man is accused of using a device created with a 3D printer to convert legal firearms into machine guns.

Brandon Michael Kirkendall, 35, Cambridge City, was charged Tuesday in Wayne Superior Court 1 with three counts of possession of a machine gun, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to a Cambridge City police officer, Kirkendall used a "conversion" device, created with his printer, to turn "a semi-automatic firearm into a full-automatic firearm."

The officer reported observing such a device on July 15 after being called to a reported domestic disturbance at Kirkendall's East Church Street home.

On Sunday, the officer served a search warrant at the property and reportedly found several of the "switches" used to convert firearms into machine guns.

In a vehicle, he also recovered two firearms, one a rifle and the other handgun, that had allegedly been altered for use as machine guns.

Also found in the home was what the officer described as a "marijuana grow" operation.

Kirkendall was also charged Tuesday with dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

The Cambridge City man's record includes a 2016 conviction for carrying a handgun without a license in Fayette County.

