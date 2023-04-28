RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man faces a criminal charge over allegations he subjected a dog to severe abuse.

According to court documents, a Richmond animal control officer on Feb. 28 was notified that a day earlier, a man later identified as 23-year-old Taylor Ray Snider had beaten a dog outside a home in the 400 block of Northwest Third Street.

Neighbors who used a cellphone to record the incident provided the animal control officer, Desiree Durbin, with four videos of the activity outside the Third Street home. The witnesses said they became aware of what was unfolding when they heard the dog "screaming" as it was abused.

One video showed Snyder trying to "hogtie" the canine's legs together, according to an affidavit.

A second video reportedly showed Snider holding up the dog, upside down, with a rope tied around its legs. He then picked up a stick and began to beat the animal.

"The suspect hit the dog so many times I was unable to keep track after 20 strikes," Durbin wrote.

The Richmond man then lifted the dog by its collar "and made it hang off the ground," the document said.

A third video, only 18 seconds in length, reportedly showed Snider beating the dog "with a much larger stick."

The witnesses said the videos were recorded only a few minutes apart.

The occupants of the Third Street home told investigators they did not have a dog, but acknowledged Snider had visited their home a day earlier, and did own a canine.

They described Snider as homeless, although he is listed in court documents at a Centerville address.

He was charged April 5 in Wayne Superior Court 3 with cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

Snider, arrested Thursday, was being held in the Wayne County jail on Friday under a $2,500 cash bond.

In 2020, he was convicted of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in Wayne Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County man charged in dog's beating