Wayne County man charged with domestic battery, confinement, kidnapping

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man has been accused of beating — and kidnapping — his spouse.

Robert Justin Smith, 31, of Cambridge City, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with domestic battery, criminal confinement and kidnapping.

According to court documents, on Dec. 5, Smith "kicked, punched, slammed and choked" his wife, at one point dragging her into a garage, where the abuse allegedly continued.

He is then accused of pulling the woman by her hair back into their home, where he "slammed" her to the floor, "punched in the face and kicked in the ribs," according to prosecutors.

The woman did not report the abuse to authorities, saying she was afraid of her husband.

Because of the extent of her facial bruising, the woman missed three days of work. When she returned to work, she tried to hide the bruises with makeup, but co-workers noticed the injuries and contacted Cambridge City police, according to an affidavit.

The Indiana Department of Child Services also became involved in the case.

The court document said the woman was later treated at Reid Hospital because of "pain in her ribs."

Smith reportedly told police he disagreed with an assessment that the domestic violence in his home had been "pretty severe."

The domestic battery and confinement charges against him are Level 5 felonies each carrying up to six years in prison.

The kidnapping charge — a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence — refers to the woman allegedly being forced into the garage.

Smith — who continued to be held in the Wayne County Jail on Thursday under a $10,000 bond — has received an April 22 trial date.

According to court records, Smith was convicted of domestic battery in Fayette County in 2019.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Wayne County man charged with beating, kidnapping wife