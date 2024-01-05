Wayne County man charged with making threats, battery, auto theft

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man is accused of stealing a SUV, threatening to kill five people and battering two of them.

Cody Thomas Hine, 33, of Fountain City, was the defendant in two criminal cases filed Wednesday in Wayne Superior Court 2.

In one, he was charged with auto theft and domestic battery. In the other, he was charged with five counts of intimidation, along with domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

According to an affidavit, Hine on New Year's Eve stole a Dodge Journey from a home in Fountain City and also shoved his former girlfriend and twisted her arm.

On New Year's Day, another affidavit said, Wayne County sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Fountain City, where Hine was accused of battering the same woman — striking her face and grabbing her neck — and a man. He was also accused of threatening to kill that pair and three other people, reportedly telling one man he intended to stab him in the neck as he slept.

More: Police: Richmond man attacked ex-girlfriend and her guest, shot vehicle

A deputy reported seeing Hine throw glass items — which shattered in the street — at two of those people.

Hine, meanwhile, maintained that two of his accusers had attacked him with a brick and crowbar. The deputy described Hine as "swearing profusely (and) agitated."

The most serious of the charges filed against Hine is auto theft, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. Trial dates have not yet been set.

According to court records, the Fountain City man has been convicted of crimes including auto theft, battery, domestic battery, false informing, intimidation, possession of meth, residential entry, theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Charges against Wayne County man include intimidation, auto theft