Wayne County man charged with sex abuse of girl

Dec. 22—A Waymart man already awaiting trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in Wayne County now faces charges involving a second minor.

Gerald Howard Sheerer Sr., 52, was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Kay L. Bates on multiple counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and other charges.

A complaint filed by Wayne County Detective Bobby Joe Bendersky accused Sheerer of having sexual relations with a girl over the course of six years, when she was between the ages of 9 and approximately 14.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, Sheerer was originally charged last December with aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 and other offenses for having inappropriate contact with a girl in Waymart in 2020 and 2021.

Court records show Sheerer waived those charges to county court in February, and Howell said they are still pending.

The investigation involving the second victim began in March after his office received a child welfare referral, Bendersky said in the complaint.

During a March 23 interview with the detective, the girl recounted a series of incidents involving touching and other sexual contact by Sheerer that she said happened at a residence in Honesdale, the complaint said. The detective said he interviewed two other individuals who confirmed the victim disclosed the abuse to them.

In addition to four counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, investigators charged Sheerer with four counts of involuntary deviate sexual sexual intercourse with a child and two counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 16 and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16.

Sheerer, who immediately waived new the charges to court for possible trial, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records.

