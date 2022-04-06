Wayne County man convicted of murder for fatal shooting in Canton in 2021

Zachary Becker (left) was convicted of murder and sentenced to 21 years to life in prison. He appeared in Stark County Common Pleas Court Wednesday with defense attorney Aaron Kovalchik.

CANTON – A Stark County jury has convicted a Doylestown man of murder and other charges for a May shooting during gun sale that turned deadly.

Zachary Becker, 31, was immediately sentenced in Stark County Common Pleas Court to 21 years to life in prison by Judge Chryssa Hartnett.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday morning and reached a verdict just after 2 pm.

Becker was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and two firearm specifications for killing 38-year-old Canton resident Michael Gates Jr.

Zachary Becker sentenced immediately

Assistant Prosecutors Megan Starrett and Michael John requested the maximum prison sentence possible for Becker.

Defense attorney Aaron Kovalchik told Hartnett his client intended to file an appeal and would not be commenting further.

Gates' family declined to speak publicly when granted the opportunity during victim impact statements but submitted a letter to Hartnett to consider before sentencing.

"Mr. Becker, it became very clear to me through all of the evidence in the case that you did everything you could to avoid detection and that the only things you seem to regret are things that led to your capture," the judge said.

Becker testified he'd met with Gates in Canton to sell him a firearm, and something went wrong. Becker fatally shot Gates outside the victim's apartment in the 300 block of Ninth Street NE on May 20.

Hartnett reminded Becker that he'd testified to the events that occurred on the day of the shooting, and that he indicated he regretted hiding the gun in an oven and pouring alcohol on a doorknob in an attempt to destroy evidence. But, the judge said, he never said he regretted taking Gate's life.

According to court records and testimony, Becker fled before being arrested May 21 in Richville by the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force.

