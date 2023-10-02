Wayne County man draws 25-year sentence for role in child's death

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a child's death.

Todd Michael Volker, 56, most recently of Centerville, had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Volker and a co-defendant — Pamela Jo Barger, 64 — were charged in connection with the July 2019 death of a two-year-old boy.

Barger and Volker were accused of not promptly seeking medical care for the child, who was suffered a severe heard injury while in their care.

In addition to the neglect-resulting-in-death charge, Barger — who ran a babysitting service in the Richmond home she then shared with Volker — is also charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying a maximum 16-year sentence.

Physicians at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis said a blunt force trauma injury to the boy's head, which led to his death, was the result of abuse.

Barger claimed the child was injured when he tripped while she was changing his clothes.

Investigators said the child had other bruises, as did his sibling.

Investigators said the Richmond woman called Volker after the two-year-old boy lost consciousness, and that he then tried to resuscitate the boy before taking him to Reid Hospital.

Barger's trial is set for March 18.

Volker pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony charge in August, and in recent days received a 30-year sentence, with five years suspended, from Wayne Superior Court 2 Judge Gregory Horn.

Volker also received credit for 811 days already spent in jail. A plea agreement called for dismissal of two other neglect charges.

In a separate case, a count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender pending against Volker was also dismissed.

The Centerville man was also convicted of a failure-to-register charge in Wayne Circuit Court in June 2019. According to court records, he was convicted of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor in Minnesota.

He continued to be be held in the Wayne County jail on Monday.

