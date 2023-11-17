Wayne County man faces felony charge; accused of striking child in face

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man faces a felony charge over allegations he struck a nine-year-old boy in the face.

Christopher Lee Pardo, 37, is charged in Wayne Circuit Court 3 with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

According to an affidavit, Wayne County sheriff's deputies were told Pardo struck the child in the face while they were on the way home from a camping trip on Aug. 27.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also involved in the investigation.

The alleged victim and another child told investigators Pardo "drank too much" on the day of the incident.

The accuser — who was left with a bloody nose, according to deputies — said Pardo was "drunk and annoying."

Another adult in the vehicle insisted Pardo get out of the family's van at a truck stop and wait for another family member to pick him up there. She called the Williamsburg man's behavior "obnoxious."

That woman told deputies she saw Pardo strike the boy in the nose while "flailing" his arms, but said she did not believe the onctact had been intentional.

She said when "Chris drinks, he thinks he is so funny."

Pardo told investigators he had consumed about six beers on the day of the incident. He denied striking the boy in the nose, however.

Pardo — who has been convicted of driving while intoxicated at least five times — suggested the child perhaps did not like visiting his home because "rules are enforced there."

An initial hearing in the battery case is set for Nov. 28.

In other crime news:

Firearm, drug charges: A 37-year-old Richmond woman was arrested on gun and drug charges Thursday after her vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Christina Rose Parks, 37, was preliminarily charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and listening to a police radio while committing a crime.

An Indiana State Police trooper reported he pulled over a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by by Parks about 2:30 a.m. near H and Seventh streets. A Richmond Police Department K-9, Uzi, arrived at the scene and indicated there were narcotics in the Trailblazer.

According to an ISP release, a search of Parks and the vehicle resulted in seizure of meth, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun.

Parks continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Friday under a $37,500 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deputies: Wayne County man struck 9-year-old boy in nose