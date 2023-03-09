Wayne County man guilty in Carbon County sex assault of minors sentenced to prison

Mar. 8—A Honesdale man was sentenced earlier this month to at least 14 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls at a park in Carbon County.

President Judge Roger N. Nanovic on Friday sentenced George Karagiannis, 30, to serve between 14 and 31 years in prison.

"The details of this case are disturbing, and I am glad to see a dangerous predator taken off the streets," state Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

When they were 12 and 13 in 2020, the two victims met Karagiannis online. They spoke through the website Omegle and through the messaging apps Kik and Snapchat.

He eventually asked them to send him nude photographs and to meet him, the attorney general's office said.

In May that year, he met with the children at night at a park in Summit Hill, where he sexually assaulted them, prosecutors said.

A Carbon County jury found him not guilty in November of child rape and statutory sexual assault, according to court records. They found him guilty of myriad other offenses, including aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Investigators found him by serving a subpoena on Snapchat for information on an account used to contact the girls.

Following his release, he must spend three years on probation and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Contact the writer:

jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187;

@jkohutTT on Twitter.