How a Wayne County man revived a piece of rural history as a family space

Desirous to see a piece of Wayne County's rural heritage preserved, Philip Eckel of Lake Township could not allow another deteriorating dairy barn to vanish and be forgotten. Instead, he undertook an ambitious project to bring it back.

This time, however, he will not be calling the cows to come home. Used partly as storage for his hobby farm, the main portion has been transformed into a bucolic family gathering space, replete with reminders of agriculture's proud local story and repurposed materials from the barn in its long-ago day.

Like so many other rural counties, Wayne's hills and dales were once dotted with active, small family farms, each with its agrarian way of life. Yet so many old barns have gradually fallen to decay, collapsed under heavy snow, burned, or were demolished to make way for new development.

For Eckel, this place along Keystone Road contained too many happy memories to let it go. From New Jersey, he and his family used to come here to camp in the summer, on a five-acre portion of the old farm his father purchased in 1975. Although they did not own the barn, which was dormant, he said he and his four siblings would sneak inside to play, leaping from the loft into the leftover hay.

They could see the big hemlock doors where the cows would enter, and the four stalls where they would be hand-milked. There was a chute where bales were slid to the lower, open level of the split-level barn, where cows entered from the back to eat.

He was 12 when they started camping here. Ever since then, he said, he dreamed of one day restoring the barn.

The farm was subdivided in the 1960s. The old farmhouse, which Eckel does not own, is on a separate lot across the road. In 1996, the year after his father died, Eckel bought the family parcel, with its couple ponds, from his mother. They had an easement to their land. He and his wife Ann moved here in 2001.

His eye, however, stayed on the old barn. He investigated who owned the separate lot to see if they would sell. Eckel, a Realtor by trade, said he knew the property’s value.

This is a view of the former Hubbard dairy barn on Keystone Road, Lake Township, in Wayne County in a near state of collapse, held up by a tree and with gaping holes in the roof. Philip Eckel could not stand by and see it go, after many happy memories there as a kid.

The owner said she hoped to convert the barn into a house and the old farmhouse as her art studio. Ten years went by, and nothing was happening. He tried unsuccessfully to contact her about the deteriorating condition he was witnessing. The roof had developed two gaping holes, and a tree was right up against the structure, keeping it from collapsing.

She lived in Honesdale. Eckel learned her place had been condemned and that an attorney was trying to reach the family. He was able to contact the attorney, who had learned the woman was in hospice. Eckel's lawyer then found the family was interested in selling the barn lot.

The purchase was completed and on Oct. 14, 2021, the deed was filed.

"I'm doing this basically for my kids," Eckel said, hopeful he could save the barn and keep it in the family. There was a lot of work ahead. He cleaned the property and hired an Amish construction crew from Lancaster County — brothers Johnny, Steven and Jonas Glick — experts in what to do.

An Amish construction company, Eagle Ridge Builders, reduced the old barn to its framework to build it back up.

Philip's sister Maggie documented the entire project in a keepsake book.

The barn needed to be shored up. A pillar supporting a back corner where the cows used to enter beneath was tilting badly.

A concrete floor was poured in the lower level in May 2022. Eckel deepened and enclosed this space. He uses this area to store his tractor and other things for his hobby farm. He keeps chickens, turkeys, goats and a horse. "I didn't need cows," he said.

New pine siding replaced the rotting hemlock wood on the barn.

The Glicks took the barn down to its frame. Hemlock wood was replaced with pine. In the process, they found inscribed on a beam the name of a former owner, C.W. Hubbard. This has been preserved and kept visible.

Wood siding went up and a cupola was placed on top. A window was salvaged from a house renovation. A sliding barn door replaced the old swinging doors. An original barn door was installed inside. One can still see the hay loft and stalls where the cows lined up.

Several old horseshoes were unearthed in the back; he restored them and hung them inside.

The interior was refinished in rustic charm, full of antique farm and household items that were given to Eckel, and family heirlooms. He found and restored a vintage stove being scrapped. A heavy table was made from original barn wood. A school desk from bygone days came from a school in Jefferson Township.

Some of the wood from the original barn was repurposed, including in this 500-pound table which Philip Eckel set on wheels to move about. An original exterior hemlock barn door was moved inside and can be seen at right.

He chose to paint the restored barn red, traditional for barns.

Their son Kirk helped with clearing around the barn and daughter Kayla helped paint and reglaze the windows their father made. Grandson Kyler also helped.

The barn project was declared complete on July 19, 2022. The total cost was $150,000, not counting the $80,000 to buy the property. He said he sold two investment properties to enable him to do this.

Asked for advice he would offer anyone contemplating restoring an old building, Eckel first said, "I would make sure no one talks you out from doing it or tell you to take it down. You really have to have a love for preservation, how to plan."

Philip Eckel stands outside his fully restored barn which he brought back from ruin at his family property on Keystone Road, Lake Township, Wayne County.

"Get your contractors set up and go by recommendation. Budget, you need to price [what] you want to spend and then add $50,000 to that for unexpected items," Eckel said. For example, in his case he hit bedrock, adding to the price, and had to replace a contractor hired to shore up the barn.

Reflecting on the project, he said, "I would have done nothing different, but have a plan or a vision."

"I'm all about preservation," Eckel, who is 60, said. "It kills me when people have no regard to history. This was a nice piece of history." He said a lot of people don't have the funds to undertake such a project and just tear the barn down. He was so glad the barn held up until he could save it. "Hopefully it will be around another 100 years," he said.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Philip Eckel restores former Hubbard dairy barn in Wayne County