Wayne County man sentenced to 20 years for meth

Jun. 16—A Wayne County man who pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Michael Trent Dishman, 45, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in London. He had pleaded guilty in February to Possession With Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.

The federal court ruled that Dishman's sentence will be concurrent to any sentence imposed by Wayne County District Court, since he is facing a charge of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), in that court.

Upon release from prison, Dishman must serve eight years of supervised release.

In his plea agreement, Dishman admitted that on August 11 he was in possession of 103 grams of meth, which law enforcement found while executing a search warrant at his residence.

According to a citation issued by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tim Catron and several deputies executed the warrant at Dishman's residence on Ky. 790.

During the search, the deputies found two bags containing suspected meth inside the residence, and three bags containing suspected meth in a vehicle in the driveway. The vehicle reportedly belonged to Dishman's wife.

As of Wednesday, Dishman remained housed at the Laurel County Correctional Center.