Wayne County man sentenced to more than 10 years for child sex abuse

Oct. 21—A 24-year-old Berlin Twp. man who pleaded no contest to charges he molested three of the four children who accused him of rape was sentenced to serve 10 1/2 to 25 years in a state prison, the Wayne County district attorney's office said Friday.

Joseph C. Krombel, of E. Short Lane, was classified a sexually violent predator for abusing children, District Attorney A.G. Howell said in a statement. President Judge Janine Edwards imposed the sentence Thursday.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

A 12-year-old boy disclosed to his mother in July 2020, that he and three other children younger than him were sexually assaulted by Krombel and warned to keep quiet or there would be trouble. One of the children revealed she was afraid to tell others because Krombel hit her. The abuse lasted from 2017, until April 2020.

In August 2020, state police charged Krombel in four complaints with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.

In May, shortly before he was set to stand trial, Krombel agreed to plead no contest to aggravated indecent assault of children and corruption of minors. A no contest plea means the defendant does not admit to wrongdoing but agrees not to fight the charges. The plea is still recorded as a conviction in his legal records.

Krombel faced a maximum of 45 years in prison. He remained Friday in the Wayne County Correctional Facility, where he has been held on bail.

